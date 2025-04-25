Chinese-owned restaurants gain ground in Thailand

Competition stiff from dining spots using imported ingredients and catering to Chinese tour groups

Taking part in a recent Michelin Guide seminar, from left: Supaksorn Jongsiri, chef and owner of Sorn, Thailand’s first Michelin three-star restaurant; Thapanee Kiatphaibool, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand; and Sittikorn Chantop, chef at Akkee restaurant.

Thai restaurants are facing greater competition from Chinese-owned restaurants using imported ingredients and serving Chinese tourists, says the chef and owner of Thailand’s first Michelin three-star restaurant.

Many foreigners view Thailand as a place where they can reap benefits from tourism by opening restaurants, said Supaksorn Jongsiri, whose Bangkok restaurant Sorn received its third Michelin star last November.

The local restaurant outlook this year is fiercely competitive as new operators open more branches, he said during a panel discussion on the industry outlook sponsored by Michelin Guide.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is banking on the Michelin Guide to help generate 500 million baht in revenue from visitors eager to dine at some of the country’s most acclaimed restaurants.

“Only restaurants with a strong customer base can survive,” said Mr Supaksorn.

He said the cost of local ingredients has also increased, though the prices of traditional Thai dishes at restaurants have been maintained on menus because customers, particularly Thais, are reluctant to spend an excessive amount.

“Local diners perceive that Thai restaurants and dishes shouldn’t be expensive, but it doesn’t need to be that way,” said Mr Supaksorn.

He said some Thai restaurants even incur losses or gain a very low margin during certain periods.

Despite importing ingredients from Japan, some Japanese restaurants still make a 30-40% profit, as the ingredient costs are cheaper than for locally sourced ingredients, said Mr Supaksorn.

According to the TAT, Michelin-accredited restaurants in Thailand earned nearly 500 million baht from foreign tourists last year, an increase of 60% from 2023.

Typically foreigners visiting Thailand spend 20% of their travel budget on food, said the TAT.

TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said the Michelin Guide had helped strengthen Thailand as a leading gastronomic tourism destination.

Since 2018, the TAT has invested around 25 million baht yearly to support Michelin guides for Thailand.

At present, 462 restaurants in 16 provinces are included in the 2025 Michelin Guide Thailand, and the agency aims to cover all 77 provinces in the future.

Mr Supaksorn said the Michelin Guide also helped elevate the overall food supply chain, not only restaurants but also farmers and fishermen who supply many quality ingredients.

Given the declining Chinese tourist market in Thailand, he said the situation should not impact his restaurant, as Chinese tourists account for only 5% of his overall clientele.