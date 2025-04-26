NT to migrate mobile service customers

The headquarters of National Telecom in Bangkok’s Laksi district. (Photo: NT)

State telecom enterprise National Telecom (NT) plans to migrate its mobile service customers from its NT Mobile brand to the "my by NT" brand in June, based on the expiration of its 2100-megahertz and 2300MHz spectrum bands on Aug 3.

NT uses the 2100MHz and 2300MHz bands to offer the NT Mobile service, and the 700MHz band to provide the my by NT service.

According to NT, 300,000 NT Mobile customers will be automatically migrated to the my by NT brand without any change needed for their existing SIM cards. Of the 300,000, 10% are post-paid customers, with the remainder prepaid customers.

Once completely migrated, they will receive a welcome SMS to the 700MHz network with details of the service packages, according to NT. These users can still use their existing call packages or switch to new packages.

The my by NT service had more than 2.18 million users as of March, of which 200,000 are postpaid users.

The discontinuation of the NT Mobile service will not affect its other telecom services, such as broadband internet or fixed-line telephone service, said NT.

The state enterprise clinched 20MHz of bandwidth on the 700MHz band for upload and download at an auction in February 2020.

In 2023, NT transferred the right to use 10MHz of bandwidth on the spectrum to Advanced Wireless Network Co Ltd (AWN), a subsidiary of Advanced Info Service (AIS), approved by the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission the same year.

NT and AIS also signed agreements for telecom equipment rental on NT's 700MHz spectrum and nationwide roaming, aiming to enhance and expand the 4G/5G capabilities of both companies.

In this agreement, AWN establishes a 4G/5G network on the 700MHz spectrum with a total of 13,500 base stations within two years. This network is to be used by NT to provide mobile services throughout the duration of the licence, which expires on March 31, 2036.