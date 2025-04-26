Thai-EU trade talks gain ground

Listen to this article

The negotiators from Thailand and the EU who engaged in the fifth round of free trade agreement discussions.

The fifth round of free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations between Thailand and the European Union (EU) made significant progress to the mutual satisfaction of both sides, says Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan.

Chotima Iemsawasdikul, director-general of the Department of Trade Negotiations, said the two sides reached a preliminary agreement in principle on two additional chapters.

The chapters comprise Customs Procedures and Trade Facilitation, which aims to enhance bilateral cooperation to improve the efficiency and timeliness of customs operations, and Sustainable Food Systems, which focuses on fostering cooperation to develop resilient and sustainable food systems.

Both sides began negotiations on market access for goods during this round and agreed to exchange initial offers on services and investment in early June 2025.

This marks a milestone, and each working group is scheduled to hold intersessional meetings to prepare for the sixth round of negotiations, to be hosted by Thailand from June 23-27.

Mr Pichai said after the fifth round was concluded, European Commissioner for Trade Maroš Šefcovic sent a congratulatory message, commending the progress and reaffirming the EU's strong commitment to advancing the FTA.

Mr Šefcovic emphasised the shared commitment of both sides to moving the FTA forward efficiently and expressed the EU's readiness to work closely with Thailand to expedite the conclusion of the agreement by Dec 25, 2025.

The agreement, once finalised, is expected to deliver significant mutual benefits in terms of trade, investment and economic growth for both Thailand and the EU, according to the ministry.