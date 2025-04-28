New economic zones being considered

Listen to this article

Laem Chabang deep-sea port in Chon Buri's Sri Racha district, which falls within the EEC. The government is being urged to develop additional special economic zones in the country's northern and northeastern regions.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is expected to consider a plan to set up new economic zones in the North and Northeast to lift regional economies far from the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), which has been heavily promoted.

The proposal was generated by a House of Representatives extraordinary committee based on a study of special economic development zones in the North and Northeast.

"Lower House members working on the proposal will submit a draft to the premier during a mobile cabinet meeting in Nakhon Phanom on April 28-29," said Tachaphol Kanjanakul, an advisor to the committee. "We want to first establish new economic zones in the Northeast."

According to the proposal, 10 special economic development zones will be set up in northeastern provinces and another 10 in the North, said Mr Tachaphol, who is also a former deputy secretary-general of the EEC Office.

The EEC, which spans parts of Chon Buri, Rayong and Chachoengsao, houses 12 targeted S-curve industries, including next-generation cars and smart electronics. The corridor is expected to become a high-tech industrial hub.

Though the EEC is a key investment area, it has yet to contribute considerably to the Thai economy as some infrastructure development projects have been delayed, he said.

US President Donald Trump's tariffs threaten to hinder the Thai economy, so new economic measures are needed to cope with the situation, said Mr Tachaphol.

Washington proposed a reciprocal tariff of 36% on imports from Thailand, then paused enforcement for 90 days to allow some countries to negotiate.

"Thailand needs new special economic zones beyond the EEC to help more people and distribute economic development to other regions," he said.

The Northeast has the potential to host these zones in part because it shares a border with neighbouring countries, said Mr Tachaphol.

According to the study, prospective investors are interested in agribusiness, logistics, healthcare and wellness, digital technology and tourism in the Northeast. If the government approves these zones in the Northeast, they could attract investment worth 10 billion baht and create jobs for locals, he said.