Public hearings begin for novel Thai-Efta agreement

Listen to this article

Mr Suchart, second from right, presided over the public hearing and seminar on the FTA between Thailand and Efta held in Chon Buri.

The Commerce Ministry conducted the first public hearing on the free trade agreement (FTA) between Thailand and the European Free Trade Association (Efta) earlier this month in Chon Buri.

The hearing, which took place on April 10 and also included a seminar, gathered feedback from the public on the progress and expected impact of the FTA signed between Thailand and Efta in January 2025 during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Deputy Commerce Minister Suchart Chomklin said the Thai government places great importance on leveraging FTAs as a tool to promote trade and investment.

The hearing and seminar launched a series of nationwide public consultation events organised by the Department of Trade Negotiations.

The events began in Chon Buri, which plays a strategic role as a major economic and investment hub in eastern Thailand.

The province hosts several special economic zones, industrial estates, and a deep-sea port, which are vital for Thailand's import-export activities.

More than 150 participants joined the hearing, including government officials, representatives from the private sector, civil society, farmers, and business operators from Chon Buri and neighbouring provinces.

Another 150 participants joined the event via Facebook Live, which was organised by the department.

The FTA, which is scheduled to become effective next year, is expected to enhance Thailand's market access for both agricultural and industrial products, including rice, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed seafood, and gemstones.

As of 2024, Efta was Thailand's 14th-largest trading partner, with bilateral trade amounting to US$11.8 billion, accounting for 1.94% of Thailand's global trade.

This tally represented a 19.2% increase year-on-year, with the value of Thai exports to Efta amounting to $4.23 billion.