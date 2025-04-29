Bosch Awards Six Young Innovators for STEM Ideas

Listen to this article

Bosch Thailand is reaffirming its commitment to fostering STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education by empowering the next generation to help drive Thailand’s innovation economy.

According to the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025, Thailand continues to advance in STEM disciplines, with Suranaree University of Technology (SUT) ranked 9th in the country and 1,599th globally in the SCImago Rankings.

Supporting this national progress, Bosch Thailand, a global technology leader, hosted the “Innovision Young Gen with Bosch” campaign. The initiative provided a platform for Thai high school and university students to showcase innovative ideas under the theme “BOSCH and Beyond.” Aligned with Bosch’s global vision, “Invented for life,” the campaign promotes sustainable technology through youth-driven innovation.

Joseph Hong, Managing Director, Bosch Thailand

“Over the past 102 years in Thailand, Bosch has remained committed to innovation. Through ‘Innovision Young Gen with Bosch,’ we empower young minds to explore our technologies and align their innovations with sustainability and the UN Sustainable Development Goals,” said Joseph Hong, Managing Director of Bosch Thailand.

The campaign drew entries from more than 70 student teams nationwide. Finalists were selected through a balanced scoring system comprising 50% expert evaluation and 50% public voting via the Bosch Thailand Facebook page. Three winning teams were chosen in both the high school and university categories.

High School Category Winning team including the 1st Place: Kru Mam Sang Luey, Nawaminthrachinuthit Satriwitthaya 2 School; 1st Runner-up: Handsome All the Time, PSU Wittayanusorn School; and 2nd Runner-up: New Normal Roses, Suankularb Wittayalai School.

University Category Winning team including the 1st Place: Neuro Spoke Spake, Chulalongkorn University; the 1st Runner-up: Suspaceability, Thammasat University; and the 2nd Runner-up: T-Rex, King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang.

The awarded projects reflect the young generation interests towards trends in road safety solutions driven by AI technology, addressing their efforts to support SDGs goals involving Good Health and Well-Being, Advancement in Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, Sustainable Cities and Communities, and Partnerships for the Goals.

While Smart Home and Sustainable Materials are also highlighted, featuring the winning teams ideas towards Circular Economy and Energy Efficiency to promote sustainable consumption as well as long-term cost reduction. These innovative projects support SDGs goals addressing concerns over affordability and clean energy, sustainable cities and communities and climate actions.

With a global legacy spanning nearly 140 years, Bosch operates in four key sectors: Mobility, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. The company continues to lead in AI innovation and green technology, helping address climate challenges through solutions aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

“We congratulate all participants on their commitment to creating real-world impact,” said Mr. Hong. “Whether you're inventing new technology, launching a start-up, or working in your community—your ideas have the power to inspire meaningful change. Keep dreaming, building, and believing in your ability to make a difference.”

To view the winning entries, visit the Bosch Thailand Facebook page. For more information on Bosch’s innovation initiatives, visit www.bosch.co.th.