Yip In Tsoi interested in Foodpanda

Yip In Tsoi, operator of Robinhood application, is interested in acquiring online food delivery business of Delivery Hero’s Foodpanda app which is slated to exit Thailand on May 23.

A source from Yip In Tsoi, who requested anonymity, said the company is evaluating the business potential.

The company does not want the online food delivery market to become a duopoly market, the source added.

According to Singapore-based research firm Momentum Works, Thailand's food delivery market in 2024 tallied US$4.2 billion, with Grab claiming a market share of 46%, Line Man Wongnai 40%, ShopeeFood 7%, Foodpanda 5%, and Robinhood 2%.

Earlier SCB X Plc controlled Purple Ventures Co Ltd, the provider of the Robinhood app, before it decided to sell all the shares in Purple Ventures to a group of investors led by Yip In Tsoi late last year.

Robinhood has database of small restaurants, while Foodpanda has large database restaurants, particularly medium to large restaurants.

Ealier Yod Chinsupakul, chief executive of Line Man Wongnai, said the withdrawal of Foodpanda from Thailand makes the Thai food delivery industry enter a clear duopoly competition.

According to Redseer data in the first half of 2024, LINE MAN held a 44% market share in terms of transaction volume, while Foodpanda had about 5%.

Although the number of players has changed, the market structure remains stable, and competition remains at a similar level, Mr Yod said.

The Foodpanda exit could be a turning point as the remaining players will shift from the price war toward a quality war, he added.

This will open the opportunity for them to achieve sustainable profit-making and with sufficient resources to invest in developing new services.

From the consumer's perspective, the impact of the Foodpanda exit is minimal as the number of service choices remains the same, especially with LINE MAN covering all 77 provinces nationwide, Mr Yod added.

This ensures users can seamlessly switch platforms without losing access to local restaurants.

One of the mostly impacted groups is a certain groups of drivers and vendors who need to switch platforms after Foodpanda exit.

LINE MAN Wongnai has swiftly prepared to support this group to maintain continuity in income generation and prevent temporary unemployment or business disruption.

Earlier Chantsuda Thananitayaudom, country head of Grab Thailand, commented on Foodpanda exit that over the past years, Thailand’s food delivery market has undergone continuous transformation—shaped by evolving consumer behaviours and shifting competitive dynamics.

Grab sees this changing landscape as one filled with both opportunities and challenges, Ms Chantsuda added.

While market players may come and go, the core dynamics of the food delivery business remain complex—particularly in maintaining a balance across the ecosystem, which includes users, drivers, merchant-partners, and the platform itself.

Successfully managing this ecosystem to deliver mutual satisfaction and value for all parties is a key objective that demands ongoing learning and strategic adaptation.

“Recent developments in the food delivery space have affirmed that the strategies we’ve implemented and refined over the past two to three years are on the right track. Our focus has been on sustainable growth, with a strong emphasis on preserving ecosystem balance.”

“This is reflected in the company’s solid performance—we are the only player in the market to remain profitable for two consecutive years.”

She added that in the early stages, the industry was driven by aggressive promotions—a phase that created ‘artificial demand.’

“We have since shifted our focus toward enhancing service quality and the overall user experience. We continue to innovate to meet evolving needs and foster user loyalty, including through initiatives such as our GrabUnlimited subscription.”

At the same time, the company continues to use promotions and discounts strategically to keep the platform dynamic and engaging, she added.

Ms Chantsuda added that staying informed about competitors and market trends is essential.