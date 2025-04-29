Thailand awaits US nod for tariff talks date: PM

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra visits Sakon Nakhon province on Monday. Government House

Thailand is waiting for the United States to give a reply on when it will hold talks on trade tariffs, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said.

The government is arranging an appointment with Washington, and it is still not clear whether the talks will take place late this month or early next month, she said.

"We have to wait for the US to confirm the date," the prime minister said, adding that Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira, Thailand's negotiation leader, has provided her with regular updates on preparations for the talks.

The Thai delegation cancelled its trip to Washington with a new date to be scheduled. The government postponed negotiations with the United States over a tariff hike after Thai officials based in the US informed the prime minister that the US wanted Thailand to review some particular issues that would be raised in the negotiations.

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who is also Ms Paetongtarn's father, previously said criminal investigations against certain Americans in Thailand were one of the factors behind the postponement of tariff talks between the Thai and US governments.

Thaksin, the alleged de facto leader of the ruling Pheu Thai Party, had previously offered to assist the negotiations by conducting informal talks with close associates of US President Donald Trump.

Although Thaksin did not disclose details about these cases, one is likely to be the charges recently filed against an American academic.

On April 8, Paul Chambers, a lecturer and special adviser on international affairs at Naresuan University in Phitsanulok, reported to police to acknowledge a charge of royal defamation after a complaint was filed over an online lecture he gave in October last year about the military reshuffle.

Dr Chambers has been granted bail while he awaits trial.