Thailand teams up with Malaysia to support Asean trade policies

Mr Pichai (left) held a bilateral meeting with Mr Tengku Zafrul on April 17.

Thailand and Malaysia have reinforced strategic Asean trade cooperation amid America's policy shifts.

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan held bilateral discussions on April 17 with Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, Malaysia's minister of investment, trade and industry, who is serving as chair of the Asean Economic Ministers (AEM) this year.

The two leaders exchanged strategic perspectives on Thailand-Malaysia relations and broader regional cooperation in response to the US's reciprocal tariff measures.

The ministers expressed shared concerns over the potential impact of these US trade policies on the region and agreed to support the Asean joint economic ministers' statement issued on April 10, which reaffirmed Asean's solidarity and commitment to positioning itself as a "comprehensive strategic partner" of the US.

Both sides emphasised the importance of constructive dialogue to resolve trade conflicts and reiterated Asean's dedication to a rules-based multilateral trading system, while avoiding retaliatory trade actions.

During the meeting, Mr Pichai proposed that Mr Tengku Zafrul, in his capacity as AEM Chair, expedite the organisation of a strategic Asean meeting to solidify the region's unified position ahead of discussions with the US.

These talks are expected to be a focal point during the upcoming 25th Asean Economic Community (AEC) Council meeting and the 46th Asean Summit, both scheduled to be held in Kuala Lumpur in May.

Leaders and economic ministers from Asean member states are expected to further discuss and coordinate on these trade and economic matters.

Malaysia holds significant economic importance to Thailand, ranking as its fourth-largest global trading partner and the top trading partner within Asean.

In 2024, bilateral trade between Thailand and Malaysia reached over US$26 billion, marking a 3.88% increase from the previous year. However, Thailand recorded a trade deficit of $1.39 billion.

Key Thai exports to Malaysia include automobiles and parts, refined petroleum, electronic circuits, computers and accessories, rubber, chemicals, and steel products.

In the first two months of 2025, bilateral trade reached $4.13 billion, a 5.28% year-on-year increase, with Thai exports valued at $2.01 billion and the value of imports from Malaysia totalling $2.11 billion.

The US continues to play a long-standing role as one of Asean's major trading partners, and the outcomes of these Asean-led engagements are expected to shape the region's economic resilience and integration moving forward.