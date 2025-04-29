Project aims to support aspiring translators

Listen to this article

Ms Rangsima said Thai novels offer significant potential with regard to reaching the global market.

Several associations have joined forces to launch a new project aimed at attracting aspiring translators, with the goal of introducing Thai literary works to international readers.

Rangsima Ninrat, vice-president for training support at the Translators and Interpreters Association of Thailand (Tiat), said Thai novels have significant potential if they can reach the global market.

However, translating certain Thai works with deep cultural elements embedded in them can be a challenge to convey their original meaning in other languages, she said.

Ms Rangsima said translators typically put great effort into maintaining the author's use of imagery and subtext.

Many Thai literary works are tightly connected to Thai culture. For instance, she said it is difficult to describe a kuti (traditional Thai monastic residence) to someone unfamiliar with Buddhist culture.

Ms Rangsima said when these books are translated by foreigners, they could miss vital cultural references, which are subtle but significant.

This opens up more opportunities for Thai translators, who may be better positioned to communicate their culture effectively in other languages, she said.

While contemporary Thai literature, which often features fewer cultural complexities, may have a better chance of gaining international popularity, Ms Rangsima emphasised the importance of translating more culturally rich works.

This could ensure a steady flow of both contemporary and culturally sophisticated Thai literature to the global stage, she said.

Collaborations with international translator associations are also crucial for long-term success.

The Publishers and Booksellers Association of Thailand (Pubat), TK Park and Tiat have joined hands to launch a project called "Translation Training Program: Globalizing Thai Literature Through Translation".

The project will consist of six training courses, running from May 17 to June 21. Each course will accommodate 50 participants, and applicants can choose their preferred courses, she said.

The training will cover key topics such as the fundamentals of literary translation, tools for translators and techniques for preserving cultural nuances in translation.

Applications are scheduled to open today, and all courses are free of charge.

Interested people can stay informed about updates and announcements through the Facebook pages of Pubat, TK Park and Tiat.

Ms Rangsima said the initiative is designed to support new translators and raise public awareness about the translation process.

The programme aims to offer a career path for aspiring Thai-to-English literary translators and highlight the important role they play in promoting Thai content globally, she said.