KTC banking on new IT loan initiative

Listen to this article

The loan programme should enable the company to better manage asset quality compared with general purpose personal loans as it aligns more closely with actual consumer demand, according to KTC.

Krungthai Card (KTC), a leading credit card provider under Krungthai Bank (KTB), has initiated a loan scheme aimed at acquiring new customers interested in IT products and electronics, while maintaining asset quality amid a fragile economic environment.

The company introduced this loan initiative under its cash card product KTC Pound, offering unsecured loans for specific purposes.

In the initial phase, the loan programme supports the purchase of IT products, gadgets and electronic equipment in partnership with four major retailers: AIS, True Shop, Advice and TG.

According to Phichamon Jitpentham, head of personal loans at KTC, loan applications can be submitted exclusively through digital platforms at around 1,000 partner outlets of the four business partners nationwide.

Through this collaboration, KTC aims to acquire around 1,000 new customers by year-end.

Ms Phichamon said this loan programme should enable the company to better manage asset quality compared with general purpose personal loans, as it aligns more closely with actual consumer needs for specific goods.

Personal loans processed via digital platforms have lower approval rates compared with traditional channels. Since the programme's launch last month, some 1,000 people have applied, with about 100 approved.

However, the average loan amount under the programme is about 50% higher than amounts for general purpose loans, she said.

While KTC does not expect further growth in its personal loan portfolio this year due to economic conditions, the new loan scheme is expected to partially contribute to the company's overall personal loan performance.

For 2025, KTC is targeting 3% growth in its personal loan segment. As of the first quarter, total outstanding personal loans tallied 34.9 billion baht, up 5.2% year-on-year.

The company has managed to keep non-performing loans (NPLs) in check despite a slowdown in economic growth.

As of the first quarter, NPLs for personal loans amounted to 807 million baht, or 2.35% of the total portfolio.

"This loan programme responds to real consumer demand amid sluggish economic growth. It also supports our loan growth while ensuring sound asset quality," said Ms Phichamon.

As part of its instalment loan programme, KTC offers zero-interest plans for up to 24 months to help customers manage their monthly repayment burden.

Interest rate charges remain within the Bank of Thailand's ceiling of 25% per year.

In addition, she said KTC plans to expand its business partner network to include the auto parts and healthcare sectors, aiming to grow both its customer base and loan portfolio.