Super app to serve as CP's point consolidation platform

Listen to this article

CP chief executive Suphachai Chearavanont

Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group has launched Amaze Super App to connect all customer points throughout the group and its partners.

The point consolidation platform includes CP Group loyalty programmes such as ALL POINT, My Lotus's, Makro PRO POINT, and True Point, as well as points provided by leading credit cards such as Krungsri, FirstChoice, POINTX, UOB, Bangkok Bank, Government Savings Bank and Kasikornbank.

According to CP chief executive Suphachai Chearavanont, the development of the super app is a core strategy aimed at enhancing the capability of its local marketplace scheme.

Mr Suphachai said the app allows users to combine all their points into a single wallet, eliminating concerns about scattered and expiring points, while enabling users to conveniently accumulate and use points as a cash equivalent for greater value, with no minimum spending requirement.

There are around 36 million customers under CP's business umbrella.

He said the app is not only an e-commerce platform, but also a significant step, reflecting the development of Thailand's digital economy structure.

"CP operates its business strategy through a data-driven scheme that allows the group to better understand its customers," said Mr Suphachai.

He said several foreign e-commerce platforms in Thailand lack after-sales services that benefit consumers.

Tharin Thaniyavarn, executive director of the e-commerce group at CP, said among the benefits of super app membership is that users can conveniently consolidate points from multiple sources into Amaze Points within the app.

These points can be used as cash for entire purchases with no minimum spend across a vast selection of more than 100,000 items.

Furthermore, users can easily use points to order products from 7-Eleven and Lotus's, enjoying delivery within 1-3 hours and receiving the same promotions available in-store.

Consumers can also shop for authentic products from renowned brands at the Amaze Mall online shopping mall. Every purchase earns Amaze Points, which can be saved for future spending.

The app lays the groundwork for comprehensive personalised commerce and retail media in the future, Mr Tharin noted.

"We envision the app as a digital infrastructure that Thailand can truly own, not just an app that consolidates points from multiple sources."

Sarintip Satitsatian, managing director of Amaze app for Ascend Commerce, a subsidiary of CP Group, said the company aims to empower partner merchants to enter the digital world with lower costs and provide access to the group's large customer base of more than 36 million people.

Amaze Mall features authentic products from more than 500 leading brands, as well as significant advantages to participating merchants, she said. The mall introduces an unprecedented flexible business fee structure, allowing merchants to manage costs effectively, said Ms Sarintip.

The app's goal is to expand the number of participating merchants to 1,800 by the end of 2025.