AWS pledges to advance Thailand's digital future

Amazon Web Services (Thailand), the local arm of the US-based cloud computing provider, has outlined its vision to advance Thailand's digital future by means of technology, business transformation and new talent.

The company expects geopolitical tensions and the uncertainty surrounding the tech war, including the US's restrictions on artificial intelligence (AI) chip exports as of May 15, will accelerate cloud computing adoption to avoid difficulties in procuring IT equipment and maintaining data residency.

"AWS is committed to driving Thailand's digital future as evidenced by its US$5-billion investment in the AWS Asia-Pacific [Thailand] data centre region, which already has 350 customers," Vatsun Thirapatarapong, country manager of AWS Thailand, said yesterday at the AWS Summit Bangkok 2025.

The company wants to power Thailand's digital future via three prongs, with the first being a technology foundation that enables security, resiliency and innovation, he said.

"We have more than 300 security services and customers, such as PTT," said Mr Vatsun.

The second prong is that AWS is transforming industries such as finance, retail and banking. The company wants to train more people as 39% of workers' skill sets will become outdated by 2030, he said.

AWS is collaborating with organisations such as employers and universities to modernise curricula, offering insights from industries and connecting learners to employers to foster a community of digital talent, said Mr Vatsun.

"At AWS, we give you the building blocks to build anything you can imagine," said Laura Grit, a vice-president and distinguished engineer at AWS.

Today, the company sees developers using generative AI (GenAI) across the development lifecycle -- from bug tracking to building applications, said Ms Grit.

Mr Vatsun said the uncertainty of a global trade war and tech war, including an unfavourable economy would drive businesses to migrate from on-premise data centres to adopt cloud services as it enables flexible payment in line with workload, and accesses technology without the concern regarding restricted AI chips rather than having to procure their own.

Business organisations will continue to embrace AI, in particular GenAI and agentic AI that can yield return on investment regarding tangible outcomes in productivity and efficiency as well as comparative advantage.

Mr Vatsun said retail and telcos were among the early adopters of GenAI in Thailand.

"By leveraging GenAI and machine learning on AWS, we are cutting cloud migration time in half and transforming systems into cloud power solutions. This means smarter fraud detection, faster operation processes and better services for customers," said Tul Roteseree, head of the enterprise and analytics group at Krungsri (Bank of Ayudhya).

The bank's GenAI use cases on AWS cloud include detecting mule accounts as well as transporting cash to the bank's more than 5,000 ATMs across Thailand.

Mr Tul said the unfavourable economy has led the bank to have to be more cautious when it comes to spending, but it would continue to invest in tech that helps reduce costs and increase efficiency.

"We will use AI for code generation that helps IT teams work faster and will introduce chatbots for relation manager assistants and branch assistants for providing services to customers and improving productivity."

Sunsern Samaisut, chief tech of Charoen Pokphand Group, said data and AI are at the forefront of technology that is in line with business strategies.

"We use AI to shape the future across the CP Group with investment in technology, infrastructure, governance, data readiness, processes and people," he said.