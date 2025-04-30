Lucky Flame frets over possible influx of foreign-made cookers

Lucky Flame Co Ltd, a Thai manufacturer and distributor of gas cookers and pressure regulators, is calling on the government to implement mandatory Thai Industrial Standard (TIS) certification on all foreign gas cookers sold in Thailand.

The company expressed concern that the global trade war could increase the number of goods being imported into the country, including gas cookers.

Chaolert Leelaswatanakoon, deputy managing director of Lucky Flame, said the Thai gas cooker market was worth 3.5 billion baht in 2024, recording only marginal growth.

The company does not expect market growth this year due to challenges in the real estate sector and the overall economy.

However, Lucky Flame sees potential in the mid- to high-end markets, as consumers in these segments still have purchasing power.

However, he warned the trade war could heighten risks for Thai manufacturers.

"Chinese gas cookers have been dumped in the Thai market for years," said Mr Chaolert.

"Single-burner gas cookers available via online cross-border platforms are half the price of our products."

He said gas cookers lack mandatory TIS certification and he urged the government to make such compliance a requirement for all gas cookers sold in Thailand to ensure user safety and protect local manufacturers.

"As the trade war continues to loom, we expect intense price competition," said Mr Chaolert.

He said Chinese firms may prioritise cash flow over profit, which could disrupt the local market.

Mr Chaolert stressed the importance of educating consumers about product quality and safety standards when purchasing gas cookers.

Roughly 80% of the company's sales come from the domestic market, with the remaining 20% coming from exports. The company's main export markets are Vietnam, Myanmar, Indonesia, Singapore, Australia and Germany.

While the US is not a primary export destination, he said Lucky Flame is closely monitoring global developments and preparing to mitigate any impacts on its supply chain.

It also plans to seek new partners in promising regions to diversify market risk.

Roughly 70% of Lucky Flame's product components are sourced from local suppliers, while the remainder are imported from China, Taiwan and Vietnam.

The company is aiming for a 10% increase in sales this year, targeting 1 billion baht in total.

"We will maintain our mass-market customer base while expanding our presence in urban areas and targeting higher-income segments," he said.

The company aims to increase annual sales to 1.2 billion baht within three years, driven by new product launches, new business partnerships and deeper penetration of export markets.