J.D. Pools showcases smart AI technology

Listen to this article

Mr Thanusak said these solutions are designed to provide close monitoring and effortless maintenance for pool owners.

J.D.Pools Co., Ltd, a manufacturer and distributor of high-quality swimming pools, has showcased its new products and innovative technologies featuring artificial intelligence (AI) for pool water quality control at Architect’s 68.

J.D.Pools Co., Ltd, a manufacturer and distributor of high-quality swimming pools, has showcased its new products and innovative technologies featuring artificial intelligence (AI) for pool water quality control at Architect’s 68.

Thanusak Phungdet, chairman and managing director of J.D. Pools, said these solutions are designed to provide close monitoring and effortless maintenance for pool owners, powered by AI technology.

Among the new innovations are StoneTile Marine, an advanced pool surface material; pipeless filtration system, a smart and space-saving solution; salt-AI chlorinator, a next-generation health-focused salt system that incorporates digital technology and AI technology for precise water quality monitoring; dead sea mineral water system; and automatic slatted pool cover.

Mr Thanusak said the salt-AI chlorinator and the JD Smart Life app allow customers to manage their smart pool system directly from their smartphones, supporting both iOS and Android platforms.

The system offers 24/7 real-time updates on water conditions while helping to lower expenses on electricity, chemicals, and labour, he said. At the fair, the company is also hosting workshops to support architects, designers, contractors, and project owners to engage in in-depth discussions about pool design and construction.

This initiative aligns with the growth of Thailand’s tourism sector, new property development projects, and government efforts to promote health and wellness, all of which are driving demand for both medium and large-sized pools, he said.

To celebrate its 28th anniversary, the company offers a special promotion, “6 Days Elite Splash”. Those who reserve any pool model or size during Architect’68 will receive free gifts, including the new model of salt-AI chlorinator and the active 10 pool cleaning robot valued at over 100,000 baht in total.

Architect’68 takes place from April 29 to May 4 at Impact Challenger Hall, Muang Thong Thani.