Thailand's factory output down 0.66%

Exports in March up 17.8%, reaching highest level in three years

An employee assembles a pick-up truck at the company's Samrong plant in Samut Prakan province. (File photo: Bloomberg)

Thailand's manufacturing production index dropped by a smaller-than-expected 0.66% in March from a year earlier, helped by government stimulus measures, exports and tourism, the Ministry of Industry said on Wednesday.

The figure compared with a forecast fall of 2.35% for March in a Reuters poll and followed a revised annual drop of 3.92% in the previous month.

While the MPI contracted in annual terms for an eighth successive month in March, it increased 9.2% on a monthly basis, the ministry said.

Thailand's exports in March jumped 17.8% year-on-year, reaching the highest level in three years, customs data showed.

The Industry Ministry said tariffs imposed by the United States must be closely monitored.

Thailand is among the Southeast Asian nations hardest hit by US President Donald Trump's measures, facing a 36% tariff if a reduction cannot be negotiated before a global moratorium expires in July.