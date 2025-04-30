Electricity bills reduced for next 4 months
PUBLISHED : 30 Apr 2025 at 16:41

WRITER: Yuthana Praiwan

An electrician repairs a power cable along Sukhumvit Road in Phra Khanong district, Bangkok. (Photo: Pattanapong Hirunard)
Household power bills should come down after the Energy Regulatory Commission resolved on Wednesday to reduce electricity tariff from 4.15 baht to 3.98 baht per kilowatt hour (unit) for the next four months, from Thursday .

ERC secretary-general Poonpat Leesombatpiboon said the 3.98-baht rate would be applied from May 1 to Aug 31. This was 0.01 baht lower than the 3.99-baht rate earlier set by the cabinet.

The new rate was not dependent on any government subsidy, he said.

Mr Poonpat said the reduction resulted from a 12.2-billion-baht contribution from saved budgets by three electricity state enterprises.

“Thailand faces many negative factors, both internal and from the trade war. I am confident the 3.98-baht power tariff per unit will help people get through the present situation,” Mr Poonpat said.

