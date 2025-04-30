Oil prices set for biggest monthly drop since 2021

Listen to this article

Pump jacks operate at sunset in an oilfield in Midland, Texas. (Photo: Reuters)

Oil prices are headed for their largest monthly decline since November 2021 on signs that the US-led trade war is hurting economic growth and energy demand at a time when the Opec+ alliance has been loosening supply curbs.

Global benchmark Brent — which fell close to $63 a barrel on Wednesday — has shed more than 15% this month. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was trading below $60.

As the main industrial commodity, oil is often subject to huge monthly swings, from turning negative during the pandemic in 2020 to touching almost $140 a barrel when Russia invaded Ukraine. So far this year, the global benchmark has averaged close to $73 a barrel, the lowest since 2021.

Data due later on Wednesday in the US may confirm a slowdown in economic growth, after figures showed that consumer confidence collapsed to an almost five-year low. In China, factory activity slipped into the worst contraction since December 2023, revealing early damage from the trade war.

Crude has been battered this month, touching a four-year low, as US President Donald Trump’s sweeping trade levies — especially on top importer China — have blunted the outlook for energy consumption.

On the supply side, Opec+ has been easing output curbs, with JPMorgan Chase warning the cartel may accelerate planned production increases at a meeting next week.

“Synchronised weakness in US and China data is highlighting the negative impact of the trade war on pro-cyclical commodities with crude and copper both falling ahead of a long China holiday,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodities strategy at Saxo Bank.

In the US, nationwide commercial crude stockpiles climbed 3.8 million barrels last week, according to an estimate from the American Petroleum Institute, which also saw a modest rise at the key hub in Cushing, Oklahoma. Official data on holdings are due later on Wednesday.

Trump said China deserved the steep tariffs he’d imposed on their exports, according to remarks to ABC News. He added that he did not believe hard times were ahead for US consumers, while acknowledging that his 145% tariffs on many Chinese goods amounted to a near-embargo.

Opec+ rocked the crude market in early April, with a surprise decision to increase supply in May by 411,000 barrels a day, the equivalent of three monthly tranches from a previous plan. The group’s meeting scheduled for May 5 is intended to lock in a decision on the volume that will be added in June.

Beyond Opec+, non-cartel nations are also expected to add supplies, including drillers in Canada and Guyana, feeding concerns about a global glut. Morgan Stanley has said it expects a “meaningful surplus” to develop over time, although nearer-term metrics suggest tightness.