Dual pricing among practices tourism minister says he wants to eliminate

Higher admission prices for foreigners at countless attractions across Thailand are a longtime complaint.

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports has pledged to address concerns raised by foreign tourists, including rampant dual pricing, following a recent outpouring of complaints on social media.

Minister Sorawong Thienthong made the pledge after a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the issue with tourism industry executives and representatives of various agencies.

The meeting was prompted by a social media article titled “Where Have Foreign Tourists Gone?” published on April 24. The article compiled and translated into Thai the views of foreign tourists and expatriates in response to a story that originated in the Bangkok Post.

The news story, “Thailand faces lower tourist numbers”, was also published on April 22 on the Facebook page of Bangkok Post Learning, where it drew more than 1,800 comments about a variety of issues.

The views highlighted concerns about safety, assault, overcharging, threats from transnational criminal groups in tourist areas, and extortion — factors that may be contributing to the decline in international arrivals to Thailand.

Mr Sorawong said that every case involving foreign tourists will now be reported directly from the police to him.

Tourists can submit requests for assistance via the Thailand Tourist Police application, and a tourist assistance centre has been established in every province to support visitors.

Responding to complaints about expensive accommodation, he said that this is often due to seasonal price adjustments, while the rise in airfares is a global issue that has been caused by a shortage of aircraft.

The ministry has pledged to address tourism scams and ensure fair prices for both Thai and foreign tourists, which means the dual pricing system devoted to will be eliminated, said Mr Sorawong.

Over the past four months, the number of foreign tourists arriving in Thailand has decreased by 0.2%, but tourism receipts have increased by 5% year-on-year, according to the ministry

in response by the Airlines Association of Thailand for more government support the business, the ministry will ask the Ministry of Transport to allocate slots to pave the way for more flights, including chartered flights, at major airports.

Meanwhile, officials believe the new new Thailand Digital Arrival Card, which takes effect on May 1, will help track foreign tourists’ journeys and also prevent any misconduct.

