Minimal impact from Moody's revision foreseen

Moody's downgrade of Thailand's outlook from stable to negative is unlikely to affect the country's financial or capital markets, says the chief of the Public Debt Management Office (PDMO).

On the contrary, the government's auction of 50-year bonds on April 29, worth 7 billion baht, saw demand exceed supply by 2.18 times, equivalent to about 15 billion baht.

As a result, the interest rate on the bond issuance was 1.4 basis points lower than the market rate, said Patchara Anuntasilpa, director-general of the PDMO.

For the first four months this year, the government has issued bonds worth 70 billion baht. On Wednesday alone, 3 billion baht worth of bonds were issued.

There has been no sell-off of government bonds, with additional purchases being made, he said.

"The financial and capital markets were not affected by the outlook revision," said Mr Patchara.

However, the finance minister is considering measures to cushion any potential volatility that may arise, he said.

Mr Patchara acknowledged the outlook downgrade could potentially cause the government's fiscal consolidation process to fall short of targets.

According to the government's medium-term fiscal framework, GDP growth is projected at 3% this year and 2.9% next year.

Based on this, public debt is projected to peak at 69% of GDP within four years.

However, if GDP growth this year slows to 2%, the public debt-to-GDP ratio could reach 70%, the upper limit set for 2027. If growth slows to 1.5%, the ratio may slightly exceed 70%, though it would still remain manageable, he said.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) slashed its global GDP forecast for this year from 3.3% growth to 2.8%, mainly due to the prolonged effects of global trade tensions.

Moody's projects Thai GDP growth of at least 2% this year, while the IMF estimates Thai growth at 1.8%.

The PDMO noted Moody's last downgraded Thailand's outlook to negative in 2008, then revised it to positive in 2019. From 2019, the outlook remained stable until the downgrade this year.

The change follows Moody's regular assessment cycle, during which several other countries also experienced outlook revisions, with some even seeing their credit ratings downgraded.

According to Moody's, while Thailand maintains a strong external financial position, with high foreign reserves, and continues to demonstrate strong institutional structures and governance, since the pandemic Thailand's economic growth has lagged behind peers with similar credit ratings.

The Thai economy remains vulnerable to external shocks, such as retaliatory tariffs, which continue to contribute to high levels of uncertainty.

Regarding fiscal position, Moody's said although the government has maintained a deficit-oriented fiscal policy to support recovery, US tariff measures and shifts in global trade policy pose risks to international trade and investor confidence — especially for open economies like Thailand.

These developments could delay Thailand's return to fiscal balance, as outlined in its medium-term fiscal framework. Thailand also faces long-term structural issues, including an ageing population, low productivity growth and declining international competitiveness, noted Moody's.