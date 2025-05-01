School discounts to generate B900m

Educational supplies on sale until May 31

Standing in the back row, Mr Pichai, third from left, participates in the Back to School 2025 campaign launch with officials and representatives from the private sector.

The Commerce Ministry has launched its "Back to School 2025" campaign to provide 8,000 educational items at discounts of up to 74%.

The campaign aims to help parents save more than 300 million baht while generating monetary circulation of 900 million baht for the upcoming school term.

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan said this effort is supported by more than 50 producers, wholesalers, retailers and online marketplaces.

From April 30 to May 31, a diverse range of products and services are available at reduced prices at 24,924 stores nationwide and through various online platforms.

The offerings include school uniforms, shoes, stationery, textbooks, educational materials, tutoring services, internet packages, musical school offerings, milk products, and other consumer products.

In addition to this initiative, the ministry, in partnership with the private sector, has undertaken various projects aimed at lowering the cost of living for Thais and boosting the economy.

These projects include reduced rental fees for shops and stalls in wet markets, lowered postal fees, provision of sales spaces under the "Choojai Seniors 60+" programme, and collaborations with retail stores for promotional activities on essential items.

Mr Pichai said these projects have helped circulate more than 30 billion baht in the economy.

He said the ministry has been working to enhance the livelihoods of people, emphasising both product pricing and international trade policies.

Even with increasing costs faced by producers, the ministry has successfully maintained a low level of inflation.

Last year Thailand's inflation rate was below projections at 0.4% due to effective price management strategies, said Mr Pichai.