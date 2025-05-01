Chamber views downgrade as a warning

Listen to this article

The assembly line at an EV plant in Rayong. Mr Poj says foreign investor confidence could be affected by the downgrade, just as Thailand seeks to woo private investment.

The Thai Chamber of Commerce sees Moody's downgrade of Thailand's credit outlook as a critical policy warning.

The move highlights the urgent need for the country to adopt prudent, transparent, and objective-driven management practices to ensure sustainable development, said Poj Aramwattananont, chairman of the chamber.

He expressed concern following Moody's Investors Service downgrading Thailand's credit outlook from stable to negative on Tuesday.

Although the credit rating was not reduced, the shift reflects significant global concern regarding Thailand's economic and fiscal stability in the near term, said Mr Poj.

The adjustment could affect international investor confidence during a crucial recovery period for Thailand, as the country seeks to increase private sector investment both at home and abroad, he said.

Being flagged by a prominent credit ratings agency may impact investor decisions and could lead to higher borrowing costs for the country in the future, said Mr Poj.

Moody's noted some factors for the downgrade: a lack of clear fiscal discipline, challenges in managing public debt, and uncertainties concerning the government's ability to generate revenue.

He said this outlook aligns with the private sector's call for the government to act swiftly to restore confidence by developing concrete, transparent and flexible fiscal management strategies to cope with the rapid changes in the global landscape.

Mr Poj said external variables are intensifying economic vulnerabilities, particularly concerning potential US tariff hikes on imports.

As Thailand relies on exports, the implementation of these policies could have serious consequences.

As a result, he said it is crucial for Thailand to prepare for these risks and diversify its export markets from existing markets.

Despite these challenges, Mr Poj said he remains hopeful, highlighting Thailand's strong economic drivers such as domestic consumption, a resurgence in private sector investments, and new promising industries such as electric vehicles, digital technology, and processed agriculture.

However, he said these sectors can only thrive if the country has international trust.

"In terms of global trade, the chamber sees a growing trend of protectionist measures and suggests Thailand explore new potential export markets such as India, Africa and the Middle East to mitigate the risks associated with fluctuations in its main markets," said Mr Poj.

The chamber also called for Thai businesses to swiftly adjust to global economic uncertainties by enhancing workforce skills, developing and using innovation, and leveraging technology to maintain competitiveness.