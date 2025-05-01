Zipmex victims look forward to hearing

The victims of the Zipmex investment scandal are hopeful they will be able to recover their funds after the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) officially accepted the case on April 28, citing evidence of public fraud involving more than 1 billion baht in damages.

The Bangkok South Criminal Court scheduled a hearing of the class action case on May 23, said a Zipmex investor who requested anonymity.

More than 800 victims joined the "SuZipmex" group as part of a class action suit, hoping to hold the company accountable for causing massive financial damages.

"Despite the case dragging on for more than two and a half years with no progress, the DSI's acceptance marks a turning point," said the investor.

The DSI's decision followed a multi-agency meeting on Jan 27 when SuZipmex submitted key evidence to both the DSI and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Following the joint discussions, all parties agreed the DSI should lead the investigation.

The group plans to meet again with the DSI in the middle of this month, along with Verapat Pariyawong, the attorney leading the class action suit. The Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau has also submitted related evidence to the DSI, said the investor.

"This case involves transnational financial crime, which individual investors cannot pursue legally on their own. We are counting on the DSI to take effective action, given its full legal authority," said the investor.

On April 28, the DSI issued an order to formally accept the Zipmex case, citing behaviour indicative of public fraud. The company had advertised an investment in digital assets via its Z-Wallet platform, promising returns through products such as ZipUp, ZipLock and ZipUp+, which offered unusually high returns that exceeded legal interest limits.

Preliminary findings revealed Zipmex offered such returns while it knew, or should have known, that it lacked the capacity to generate sufficient revenue to meet the obligations. These actions are considered to be fraudulent lending under Thai law and qualify as an off-balance-sheet financial crime subject to special investigation.

More than 920 individuals have filed complaints, with total damages exceeding 1 billion baht. With more than 5 billion baht being sought in damages, the case is Thailand's first digital asset-related class action.

At the same time, the Bangkok South Criminal Court will proceed with a class action lawsuit involving 23 defendants.

This case stems from Zipmex's operations as a licensed digital asset exchange and broker for cryptocurrencies and tokens. The SEC later uncovered multiple legal violations and filed criminal complaints against the company. Based on the SEC's recommendation, the Ministry of Finance revoked Zipmex's licence on May 28 last year.

According to Kijja Chongkwanyuen, a representative of the SuZipmex group and lead plaintiff in the class action, Zipmex has denied access to crypto assets held by tens of thousands of users since 2022. Despite criminal complaints and the SEC's involvement, no prosecutions or asset seizures have occurred to date.

The class action is necessary to defend the rights of victims who cannot afford legal representation, said Mr Kijja.

"On behalf of all victims, I call on government authorities to expedite the criminal proceedings, restore justice, and rebuild trust in Thailand's digital asset market."