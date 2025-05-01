Jorakay eyes 10% growth as overseas sales boom

Listen to this article

Mr Suppapong says the company faces minimal direct impact from US President Donald Trump's proposed tariff hikes.

Jorakay Corporation, a manufacturer of tile adhesive, grouting products and construction chemicals, is targeting 10% sales growth this year as its key export markets in Southeast Asia remain unaffected by US tariffs.

Suppapong Phetsuit, chairman of Jorakay's executive committee and president, said the company faces minimal direct impact from US President Donald Trump's proposed tariff hikes as its exports primarily go to Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam.

"But an indirect impact could occur from an influx of Chinese products using Thailand as an export base, competing through aggressive pricing," he said. "We plan to counter this with superior product quality."

Demand for tile adhesives in neighbouring countries remains strong, particularly in Vietnam, where consumers prefer tiled flooring.

In contrast, domestic demand has softened, with more Thai consumers shifting to alternatives such as laminate or engineered wood.

Thailand's tile market contracted by 10% in 2024 and is projected to decline by another 15% this year. The downward trend has become more pronounced in recent years, said Mr Suppapong.

Despite this market contraction, Jorakay posted 6% sales growth last year, up from 3.7 billion baht in 2023.

In comparison, the Thai tile adhesive and grouting market shrank by 2-3% to 4.4 billion baht last year, according to Krungsri Research.

Around 70% of Jorakay's sales came from tile adhesives and grouts, which rose by 5% year-on-year.

Construction chemical products accounted for 20%, with a strong growth of 15% from the previous year. The remaining 10% derived from paints, decorative materials, tools, and related solutions.

Paints delivered the highest growth, surging 35% from 2023, helping to lift this segment's performance despite its smaller share in the portfolio.

Mr Suppapong said domestic sales accounted for 90% of the total, while overseas markets made up 10%, with expectations to reach 15% within the next two years.

"The Thai economy last year was unfavourable, but we continued to grow in line with GDP expansion," he said. "We expect the tile adhesive and grouts market to grow by 4-5%, supported by the recovery of the tourism industry."

He said growth will also be driven by government infrastructure spending, including mass transit and motorways, which is projected to expand by 3% to 856 billion baht, according to SCB Economic Intelligence Center.

Private investment is expected to rise by 1% to 586 billion baht, while post-earthquake home repairs, following the March 28 quake, will further support sector growth.