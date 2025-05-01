Production index slips on downbeat trade projection

A farm worker loads harvested sugar cane onto a truck in Suphan Buri province. Sugar production rose, due partly to sufficient rainfall, driving up the MPI in March. (Photo: Jiraporn Kuhakan)

Unpleasant trade prospects threaten to affect the Thai manufacturing sector, with the Manufacturing Production Index (MPI) dipping by 0.6% year-on-year in March to 105.03 points, says the Office of Industrial Economics (OIE).

The index increased by 9.2% from February, attributed to state economic measures and exports.

Future global economic uncertainty cannot be avoided, given US President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariff policy, said Passakorn Chairat, director-general of the OIE. Washington proposed a 36% levy on imports from Thailand on April 9, but paused enforcement for a period of 90 days to allow some countries to negotiate.

"The tariff policy is pressuring global trade, with the manufacturing sector in Europe and Japan expected to slow down," said Mr Passakorn.

If other countries retaliate against Trump's steep import duties, the trade war will intensify, he said.

In March, the Thai manufacturing sector benefited from the second phase of the government's 10,000-baht handout for the elderly and the "You Fight, We Help" debt relief scheme.

The value of exports also increased in March by 17.8% year-on-year, driven by sales of computers and peripheral devices, air conditioners, rubber products, and gold jewellery.

Capacity uilisation was 63.6%, up from 59.2% in February 2025, indicating that Thai manufacturers had increased their production.

The sugar industry was one of the sectors that contributed to the increase in the March MPI. Production of sugar and molasses increased by 19.9% year-on-year due to an uptick in sugar cane harvests and prices.

Manufacturing of computers and peripheral devices rose by 15.9% year-on-year, mainly driven by greater demand for hard disk drives with high data storage capacity.

Production of rubber products, including tyres, also grew by 7.4% year-on-year as manufacturers expanded their production capacity, following an uptick in purchase orders from China, the US and Europe.

The automotive industry remained sluggish in March, with production decreasing by 3.8%, particularly in the small passenger car category as well as hybrid electric vehicles with an engine size not greater than 1,800 cubic centimetres.