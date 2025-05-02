EfraStructure lauds success of startups in Thailand

Mr Pawoot says the government must champion innovation through Thai startups to enhance the country's global competitiveness.

The EfraStructure fund says 51 local tech startups it supported generated a transaction value of 795 billion baht last year from 77 million transactions.

Pawoot Pongvitayapanu, chief executive of EfraStructure Group, said the services and applications of these startups also contributed to the growth of 159,381 entrepreneurs nationwide.

"This signals Thailand's readiness to embrace a new economy powered by innovation," he said.

EfraStructure Group invested in 51 startups across various industries, aiming to create a tangible impact from Thai innovation-driven businesses on the nation's economy, he said.

These startups provide platforms, data and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, as well as innovations that enable small and medium-sized enterprises to compete effectively while increasing business efficiency and revenue, said Mr Pawoot.

He said some standouts include Peak Account, an online accounting platform that manages more than 690 billion baht in accounts.

Another is the PaySolutions payment platform, which generates 6 billion baht in purchases globally, bringing more than 500 million baht in foreign currency into Thailand.

Some others are FastShip, which shipped more than 3 million items to 150 countries, the Zort online trade platform that manages 88 billion baht for Thai businesses, and the Dietz telemedicine solution provider.

Tellscore Co Ltd, a Thai influencer marketing platform, hosts more than 85,000 influencers, while the HumanSoft human resource management platform takes care of more than 500,000 employees at 20,000 companies.

"This is just a glimpse of what 51 Thai startups have achieved in driving national transformation," said Mr Pawoot.

"If Thailand can foster even more innovation-driven enterprises, I am confident we can bring greater changes to Thailand in many dimensions."

He said EfraStructure's investment strategy focuses on enhancing the economy by fostering competitive advantages among its portfolio companies.

"We see high growth potential in the categories of logistics, big data and AI," said Mr Pawoot.

He said tech startups such as Builk One Group, WiseSight and CloudCommerce are preparing to launch pre-initial public offerings to trade on the Market for Alternative Investment in 1-2 years. Builk One Group is a provider of construction software-as-a-service, while WiseSight provides a social media analytics service and CloudCommerce is a venture tech builder focusing on e-commerce, logistics, and digital marketing ecosystems.