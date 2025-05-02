Air conditioner firms seek support amid weak market

Listen to this article

Air conditioners on display at a recent furniture fair. Haier intends to roll out various promotional activities during the second and third quarters. Apichart Jinakul

Companies in the air conditioner industry are calling for government support, while opting for marketing strategies amid weaker spending power, a trade war and new competitors entering the industry.

Ekworaphan Jaroenwilaisuk, chief executive at S.D. Motor Compressor and Parts Co Ltd, said Thailand's air conditioner market is expected to grow by 4% year-on-year in the second quarter.

This modest growth is influenced by declining consumer purchasing power stemming from economic uncertainties, he said.

Mr Ekworaphan said the industry may face further challenges as crop prices are dropping, which is likely to affect household incomes and subsequently reduce demand for air conditioners.

He said the industry projects only slight growth in the third quarter.

Last year the market posted growth of around 15%, said Mr Ekworaphan.

He said the government should introduce measures to address the falling prices of key agricultural products such as rice and fruit, which directly impact purchasing power.

The soft capital market and middling economy has undeniably affected consumer confidence, said Gary Zhao, managing director at TCL Electronics (Thailand).

The company adopted a marketing strategy that focuses on expanding its retail and wholesale distribution channels, alongside localised campaigns, in-store activities and seasonal bundle offers to stimulate demand during key sales periods.

Meanwhile, Haier recorded reduced consumer purchasing power, inflation and uncertainties from the trade war, said Prodpran Chujit, head of marketing at Haier Electrical Appliances (Thailand) Co Ltd.

In response to these conditions, Haier intends to roll out various promotional activities during the second and third quarters, including extending its free air conditioner cleaning service and using online influencers.

Mr Ekworaphan also raised concerns about the risks posed by ongoing global trade tensions, especially between the US and China.

"If the US continues to impose trade barriers, we may see an influx of Chinese-made air conditioners into Asian markets in the third quarter," he said.

China is the world's largest air conditioner exporter, followed by Mexico and Thailand, according to worldstopexports.com.

Thailand is facing heightened competition from Vietnam, which is ramping up production, which Mr Ekworaphan interpreted as an attempt to challenge Thailand's position as a top three exporter.

He urged the government to bolster support for the air conditioner industry.

Mr Ekworaphan said while new manufacturers benefit from investment incentives provided by the Board of Investment, existing companies should also receive support measures to stay competitive.