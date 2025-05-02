State enterprises disburse 30% of investment budget

At the end of March, state-owned enterprises had disbursed 30% of their total investment budget, which was set at 258 billion baht.

According to Tibordee Wattanakul, director-general of the State Enterprise Policy Office (Sepo), the disbursed investment budget comes from 43 state-owned enterprises with allocated investment budgets supervised by Sepo.

These state enterprises operate under either the fiscal year or the calendar year systems.

For those following the fiscal year, investment disbursement from October 2024 to March 2025 amounted to 56.4 billion baht. For those using the calendar year system, disbursement from January 2025 to March 2025 totalled 22.6 billion baht.

Among the state enterprises operating on a fiscal year basis, the top three entities with disbursement rates of at least 95% of their planned budgets are the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) and the Metropolitan Waterworks Authority.

For those on a calendar year basis, the top three state enterprises with disbursement rates of at least 95% are the Provincial Electricity Authority, PTT Plc and the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand.

Large-scale investment projects by state enterprises that achieved 100% disbursement according to plan include: the MRT Purple Line extension from Tao Poon to Rat Burana by the MRTA; the Den Chai-Chiang Rai-Chiang Khong railway project by the SRT, and the first phase of the Thai-Chinese high-speed rail project (Bangkok-Nakhon Ratchasima) by the SRT.

For revenue remittance from state enterprises, as of the end of March, cumulative remittances tallied 79 billion baht, which is 45% of the annual target of 176 billion baht.

Mr Tibordee said the investment budgets of state enterprises help to drive the national economy, as well as generate revenue for the Finance Ministry.