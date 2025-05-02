Motorcycle output downgrade mulled

Visitors examine various motorcycle models on display during the 2024 edition of the Motor Expo. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) is considering downgrading Thailand's motorcycle manufacturing target, even though total production increased during the first quarter of this year.

The reduction is attributed to the sluggish Thai economy, a dip in foreign tourist arrivals, especially from China, and economic uncertainties caused by US President Donald Trump's tariffs.

"It is another difficult year for the automotive industry and related sectors. We plan to adjust the target in the middle of this year," said Surapong Paisitpatanapong, vice-chairman of the FTI and the spokesman for the federation's Automotive Industry Club.

Earlier this year, the club expected motorcycle manufacturing in Thailand to increase by 0.1% year-on-year in 2025 to 2.1 million units.

For the first quarter, motorcycle manufacturing increased by 0.71% year-on-year to 664,485 units, comprising completely built-up (CBU) units, which fell by 0.36%, and completely knocked-down (CKB) units, which increased by 5.26%.

In March, motorcycle production tallied 233,782 units, a year-on-year increase of 6.54%.

However, economic circumstances do not guarantee Thailand's motorcycle manufacturing will continue to expand throughout 2025, he said.

According to the Association of Thai Travel Agents (Atta), the number of Chinese tourist arrivals is declining.

Since the kidnapping of Chinese actor Wang Xing and the earthquake that rocked Myanmar and Thailand in late March, the number of chartered flights has fallen by more than 20%.

According to a China Trading Desk study released in the first quarter that polled 15,082 Chinese travellers on outbound trips, Thailand's popularity fell to seventh place from fourth in the last quarter of 2024.

Atta president Thanapol Cheewarattanaporn said earlier Thailand must urgently address the slowdown in the Chinese market, which he compared to a comatose patient, in stark contrast to other markets that continue to show stable growth.

The number of foreign tourists and motorcycle production are related. Tourism activities help lift motorcycle production, as many foreign tourists enjoy riding a motorcycle when visiting the country, noted the Automotive Industry Club.

During the first quarter this year, domestic motorcycle sales rose by 1.7% year-on-year to 455,244 units.

Motorcycle exports, including both CBU and CKB units, fell by 4.5% year-on-year to 242,096 units in the period.

The US, the UK, Belgium and Japan are Thailand's key motorcycle export markets.