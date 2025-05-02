Accenture says Thai businesses utilising benefits of agentic AI

Amid rising economic pressure, Thai businesses are turning to agentic artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance efficiency, agility and competitiveness.

These businesses are leveraging agentic AI to transform operations and move beyond reactive cost-cutting to proactive value creation, according to global consultancy Accenture Thailand.

"Agentic AI represents the next big leap -- not just an evolution of generative AI [GenAI], but a re-imagination of how business gets done," Patama Chantaruck, country managing director of Accenture Thailand, told the Bangkok Post.

The term agentic AI refers to an AI system with enhanced autonomy, decision-making capabilities and adaptability.

While GenAI enhances specific tasks, agentic AI enables systems that can reason, make decisions, and act independently within defined parameters, said Ms Patama.

The key triggers in Thailand to adopt agentic AI are the pace of technological advancement and the rising economic pressure demanding higher efficiency and agility.

Agentic AI gives Thai businesses a path to rewire their operations, from product development to customer service, with AI that learns, adapts, and collaborates like a team member, she said.

"A foundational enabler is what we call the 'cognitive digital brain' -- a dynamic AI layer integrating data, automation, and decision intelligence," said Ms Patama.

Pre-trained agents, customised to reflect an organisation's unique data and goals, unlock new value at speed and scale, she said.

"In our own marketing function, for example, agentic AI has reduced manual steps by up to 35%, improved time-to-market by 50%, and significantly lowered costs," said Ms Patama.

BANKS LEAD THE CHANGE

She said the banking and financial sectors in Thailand are leading in the adoption of agentic AI. Years of investment in data, cloud and AI have built a strong foundation for their scaling.

With the rise of fintech challengers, traditional banks have had no choice but to embrace innovation -- not just to compete, but to survive.

"Banks are deploying agentic AI to personalise experiences in real time, detect fraud proactively, and automate complex decision-making. This is a reinvention of how value is created and delivered," said Ms Patama.

The manufacturing, telecom, and retail sectors are expected to follow this agentic AI trend quickly, she said.

"Thailand's industrial transformation hinges on how well we use AI not just as a tool, but as a co-pilot for growth," said Ms Patama.

"AI is not a silver bullet -- it's a capability. And like any capability, it requires vision, discipline and talent to deliver value."

She said to succeed with agentic AI, companies must rethink the value chain and identify where AI can deliver transformational outcomes, not just incremental improvements.

Businesses should strengthen the digital core -- data infrastructure must be scalable, secure and ready to support intelligent agents. Responsible AI must be embedded from day one, said Ms Patama.

"Thailand's leaders must see AI not as a cost, but as a catalyst for reinvention. That mindset will be the difference between those who adapt and those who lead," she said.

BIG CHALLENGES

Ms Patama said the biggest challenge is change. Implementing agentic AI requires a shift in how organisations think, operate, and lead -- yet change often causes discomfort.

"We encourage leaders to start with 'why' -- clarify the purpose of AI adoption. This helps build alignment across the organisation, especially among those who fear automation will displace their roles. In reality, AI isn't replacing people -- it's amplifying what people can do," she said.

Other key challenges include data readiness, regulatory uncertainty, and the need for responsible implementation. Companies can address these by defining a clear strategy, building the right talent, and fostering a culture where experimentation is encouraged and ethics are non-negotiable, Ms Patama said.

She said agentic AI allows Thai businesses to move from reactive cost-cutting to proactive value creation. From automating production lines to enabling personified AI in customer service, the impact is tangible, said Ms Patama.

"AI will not just shape our industries -- it will shape our people, our jobs and our economy," she said.

"In this new game, it's not about having the most resources -- it's about being the most resourceful. That's the opportunity agentic AI offers Thailand."

She said Accenture Thailand is committed to helping clients harness the power of agentic AI through practical, scalable and secure solutions.

"We are exploring ways to embed these capabilities in our Accenture Innovation and Operations Center to deliver real-time value," said Ms Patama.

The company has committed US$3 billion globally to advance AI capabilities for its clients.

"We launched our Center for Advanced AI and filed more than 1,650 patents, and our AI Engineering Hubs are working with clients to fine-tune and scale agentic AI models for real enterprise impact," she said.

To unlock the value of agentic AI, Ms Patama said organisations must invest in both tech fluency and human adaptability, which means training not only AI engineers and data scientists, but also business leaders, marketers and frontline workers to work alongside AI.

"We believe AI won't replace jobs -- it will redefine them and that requires a shift in mindset. Leaders must move from commanding to coaching, from directing to enabling. That's the essence of thriving in an AI-driven future," she said.