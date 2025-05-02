Adapting to Asia's new growth model

Digitisation and decarbonisation are powerful new economic drivers. By Giorgio Gamba

Asia's growth in recent decades has made it the engine of the global economy. Fortunately, Asia, including the Middle East, contains some of the world's most powerful economies: three of the top five global GDP engines -- China, Japan and India -- are here.

But the drivers of growth are changing: the region is transitioning to a new economic model that is more sustainable and technology-driven than before.

Digitisation and the energy transition are emerging as powerful economic drivers across Asia, enabling new business models and growth opportunities for established firms. These shifts give rise to evolving financial needs, though.

Businesses will need to adopt climate technology and digital solutions in order to support their green transition, and will need to invest to adopt this technology.

DIGITAL DRIVERS

Asia-Pacific has more than 2.6 billion internet users, which is more than anywhere else in the world. This number also has room to grow: internet penetration rates in the region still lag those in North America or Europe.

As Asian consumers go online, established businesses across the region are embracing their own digital transformation, while a new generation of innovative technology startups is emerging.

Asia-Pacific is home to more than 305 unicorns, or startups that have achieved a valuation of $1 billion, and their combined valuation exceeds $1 trillion, according to data from CB Insights.

Southeast Asia is also the world's fastest growing digital economy; the World Economic Forum estimated its value at $1 trillion in 2023. The number of active digital wallets is forecast to triple to 440 million by 2025.

More supportive policies could give a boost to Southeast Asia's digital economy. The Digital Economy Framework Agreement being negotiated between Asean member states could unlock up to $2 trillion of growth for the region's digital economy by 2030, according to a model developed by Boston Consulting Group.

GREEN TRANSITION

Alongside the rapid growth of the digital economy, economies across Asia are working to accelerate the transition to greener sources of energy. Asia-Pacific is expected to invest more than $1.6 trillion in wind and solar power generation capacity over the next 10 years.

Asian businesses of all sizes -- ranging from startups to the middle market and up to the biggest firms -- are finding growth opportunities from the energy transition as policymakers seek to bring down the region's still-high carbon intensity metrics.

In Southeast Asia, the climate tech sector is growing fast and attracting more startup funding: venture capital investments in this sector rose at a compound average growth rate of more than 15% from 2019 to 2023.

Innovative firms in this sector include those that are developing renewable energy storage systems, precision agriculture technologies and digital solutions for circular economy platforms.

Like the digital economy, the transition towards a net-zero economy holds considerable potential to lift growth and create opportunities for international businesses in Asia.

A report published by organisations including Bain and Temasek predicts Southeast Asia alone could open up $300 billion of annual revenues by 2030 through unlocking its green economy.

However, corporates will need to adopt climate technology and the requisite digital solutions to support their own transition journey and invest to adopt this technology.

