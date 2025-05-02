Supply glut hits petrochemicals

The US-China trade war is exacerbating problems for the industry, which was already struggling from an oversupply, write Lamonphet Apisitniran and Yuthana Praiwan

A large ethane carrier. SCGC secured a 15-year ethane supply agreement from the US, part of efforts to better control production costs.

This year is likely to be another tough one for downstream petrochemical businesses, which serve various industries ranging from automotive and textiles to medical equipment and toys.

Products in these industries are mostly made from polymers supplied by petrochemical manufacturers.

While the applications for petrochemical products are broad, the industry faces a narrow window of opportunity this year.

Petrochemical makers face a supply glut, worsened by the trade war between the US and China. They are struggling to survive and grow in this industry, mainly through their own efforts.

UNPLEASANT MARKET

The global petrochemical industry is expected to remain sluggish this year as companies cope with an oversupply of petrochemical products, caused by a mix of factors ranging from an economic slowdown in China and Washington's new tariff policy to the fluctuations of crude oil and natural gas prices.

China is the biggest exporter of many petrochemical products, including polyethylene terephthalate (PET), and a rapid increase in their supply in the global market weakens the petrochemical industry, said Thosphol Chinandej, chairman of the Plastic Industry Club at the Federation of Thai Industries.

PET is a type of polymer used to make water bottles.

"Asia is the main market for China. Their products affect other petrochemical makers, similar to other industries that bear the brunt of Chinese exports," said Mr Thosphol.

One reason for the substantial petrochemical exports from China is its economic slowdown, resulting in lower local demand for the products.

"The club expects Chinese petrochemical exports to keep increasing this year, especially in Asia, as it is difficult for companies in China to export goods to the US as a result of the trade war," he said.

US President Donald Trump started by issuing an additional 34% tariff on Chinese products, effective on April 9, causing Chinese exporters to pay new duties totalling 54% in 2025, according to media reports.

The enforcement prompted Beijing to retaliate by imposing extra tariffs of 34% on all US exports, starting from April 10, and curbing shipping of some rare-earth elements to the US.

The trade war escalated, with Washington and Beijing taking turns imposing tit-for-tat tariff hikes on imports from the two nations.

The prices of crude oil and natural gas, which are used to make petrochemical products, are also prone to volatility, attributed to the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war, tensions in the Middle East, and the oil production policy of Opec and its allies.

"Changes in fossil fuel prices affect costs of petrochemical manufacturing, which can eventually drive up prices of finished products," said Mr Thosphol.

In addition to these problems and threats, demand for petrochemical products is also a challenge.

Global demand is expected to grow by only 1-3% this year, dimming hopes for petrochemical suppliers, said Terdkiat Prommool, president and chief executive of IRPC, a petrochemical arm of national oil and gas conglomerate PTT Plc.

COST CONTROL

Petrochemical makers can cope with the slowdown by implementing a cost-cutting policy to avoid massive losses.

SET-listed PTT Global Chemical (GC), another petrochemical arm of PTT, announced in March it plans to improve cost controls, while also making more value-added products to strengthen its business, expecting to shift from the red to black this year.

In 2024, the company posted total losses of 29.1 billion baht, including an impairment of assets and business operations.

GC intends to reduce costs by 4.5 billion baht this year, according to chief executive Narongsak Jivakanun.

Losses from business operations tallied 3.4 billion baht, so it should not be too difficult to deal with this loss through the cost reduction programme, he said.

Last year GC managed to reduce costs by 9.6 billion baht.

SCG Chemicals (SCGC) is also regulating costs by selecting raw materials with a reduced risk of price fluctuations to drive the growth of the chemical business, especially at its Long Son Petrochemicals (LSP) complex in Vietnam.

The company plans to use more ethane -- a colourless, odourless, gaseous hydrocarbon -- as a raw material to reduce its dependence on naphtha, which is a product of fossil fuels.

This can help to avoid the impact of crude oil price volatility, which affects naphtha prices, leading to expensive raw materials, said chief executive and president Sakchai Patiparnpreechavud.

SCGC previously secured a 15-year ethane supply agreement from the US, he said.

LSP also entered into an engineering, procurement and construction contract for ethane storage tanks, with construction expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

A contractor was selected to build two tanks, with a capacity of roughly 55,000 tonnes per tank. These tanks will accommodate 1 million tonnes of ethane per year, said Mr Sakchai.

LSP, with an estimated investment of 18 million baht funded by SCG's internal sources, is the first petrochemical complex in Southeast Asia to utilise imported ethane from the US as feedstock, which will significantly lower feedstock costs by more than 30% compared with the current naphtha price, he said.

LSP is expected to better control raw material costs over the long term, which will benefit buyers of petrochemical products, said Mr Thosphol.

"LSP is a large-scale petrochemical plant. Its use of less expensive raw materials is good for the whole region and the petrochemical industry," he said.