Thai central bank ready to ease again if trade war hits

Impact of tariffs will be seen in second half of 2025, says Piti

A food vendor gets ready for the morning rush at a fresh market on Ratchabophit Road in Phra Nakhon district, Bangkok, on Feb 18, 2025. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

The Bank of Thailand's (BoT) Monetary Policy Committee is somewhat accommodative, and the central bank is ready to ease again if needed to support the economy through the coming global trade war, a deputy central bank governor told Reuters on Friday.

Thailand's economy should have grown by about 2.5% year-on-year in the first quarter, BoT deputy governor Piti Disyatat said in an interview.

While that would be a slowdown from the annual 3.2% pace in the final quarter of 2024, Mr Piti said the economy was not expected to have contracted on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

First-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data will be released on May 19.

"We are positioned for the incoming storm, and we have limited policy space. We have to use that when it is most effective and needed," the deputy governor said.

On Wednesday, the central bank cut its key interest rate by a quarter point for a second straight meeting and lowered its growth forecast for 2025 to 2% on an assumption that US tariffs stayed near the current rate of 10%.

"The stance I would say is somewhat accommodative," he said of monetary policy, with the benchmark rate at a two-year low of 1.75%.

"But because those challenges are quite uncertain, the policy going forward will be outlook dependent."

Thailand is among the Southeast Asian nations hardest hit by United States President Donald Trump's measures, facing a 36% tariff if a reduction cannot be negotiated before a US moratorium expires in July.

Mr Piti expected second-quarter growth to be stable, with the impact of tariffs to be seen in the second half of the year.

In its review of forecasts, the BoT said growth could slow to just 1.3% this year if the trade war escalated and US tariffs are set at half the proposed rates.

The baht's exchange rate roughly reflected economic fundamentals, he said, adding the bank would ensure it does not become too volatile.