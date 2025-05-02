KEX Express shares jump 20% on delisting news

Listen to this article

KEX Express (Thailand) delivery vehicles are parked outside the company’s logistics centre.

Shares of KEX Express (Thailand), formerly known as Kerry Express, jumped nearly 20% on Friday after it announced plans to delist from the Stock Exchange of Thailand on completion of a tender offer by major shareholder SF International Holding (Thailand), or SFTH.

In a filing to the SET, executive committee chairman Jiawei Zhang said the KEX board resolved on April 30 to propose that the general shareholders’ meeting on June 20 approve the voluntary delisting of the logistics and delivery company.

SFTH, which holds 81.43% of total issued shares of KEX, has expressed its intent to make a tender offer for all 651 million ordinary shares (18.57%) it does not hold, he said.

The tender offer price is 1.50 baht per share, which may be subject to further adjustment should anything occur that causes severe damage to the company’s status or assets, or if other incidents materially affect the determination of the price, said Mr Zhang.

He said SFTH would proceed with the tender offer if shareholders holding at least three-quarters of the total issued shares vote for the delisting. This complies with SET regulations.

The delisting and tender offer also require the necessary approvals and/or waivers from the relevant authorities, including the SET, and any contractual parties and/or third parties in related agreements if required.

Additionally, SFTH will be required to show that it has the financial support from its shareholders, the SF Group, for an amount that is sufficient and readily available to carry out the tender offer, said Mr Zhang.

SF Express, the parent of SF International, is the largest logistics and delivery company in China.

In 2024, KEX reported a net loss of 5.9 billion baht, compared with a loss of 3.88 billion in 2023, as revenue decreased to 9.6 billion from 11.5 billion. Its assets totalled 7.47 billion baht, versus around 9 billion in 2023.

KEX shares closed up 24 satang (19.5%) on Friday at 1.47 baht, in turnover worth 110.5 million baht.