Thailand aims for ‘AI literacy’ for 10 million

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra chairs the first meeting of the National AI Committee on Thursday. (Photo: Government House)

The National AI Committee chaired by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has set guidelines to transform Thailand using artificial intelligence, aiming for AI literacy for 10 million users and producing 90,000 AI professionals and 50,000 AI developers within two years.

The goal is to create an ecosystem to serve a high level of AI development, allowing Thailand to become a regional hub for AI development, said Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong.

The committee held its first meeting on Thursday, led by Ms Paetongtarn, with Mr Prasert as vice-chairman.

He said investment would be promoted to develop infrastructure such as cloud systems, data centres, graphics processing unit production systems and the development of sufficient open-source AI platforms.

The promotion of open-source platforms is expected to expand access to technology applications at a reasonable price, he said. In addition, a data bank will be established to integrate data useful for AI development in various fields, said Mr Prasert.

State agencies are expected to completely digitise their operations by 2026.

“Investment in this infrastructure is estimated at a minimum of 500 billion baht, with investment from both the government and private sectors, both domestic and international,” he said.

AI applications will be promoted in business and industry, focusing on areas that support economic expansion and social development, such as public health, tourism and agriculture, said Mr Prasert.

Use of AI can make the medical system more efficient, burnishing the country’s reputation for medical treatment in Southeast Asia, while also elevating tourism arrivals and revenue, he said.

In addition, the use of AI in agriculture can make farming more efficient, creating higher yields.

To accelerate development of AI applications, the government wants to create a centre of excellence to systematically integrate AI work in each field through collaboration with the private sector, said Mr Prasert.