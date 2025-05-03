Shares advance on optimism about China-US talks

RECAP: Asian shares rose to the highest level in a month and US equity-index futures advanced yesterday after China said it is evaluating trade talks with the US, boosting optimism that tariff tensions will cool.

Thai shares rallied past 1,200 points, before closing just below the key psychological level ahead of the three-day weekend. Analysts said the Thai market is currently in a rebound state with attractive valuations.

The SET index moved in a range of 1,155.47 and 1,214.75 points this week, before closing yesterday at 1,198.98, up 3.4% from the previous week, with daily turnover averaging 42.53 billion baht.

Foreign investors were net buyers of 2.85 billion baht, followed by institutional investors at 1.27 billion. Retail investors were net sellers of 3.41 billion baht, followed by brokerage firms at 706.42 million.

NEWSMAKERS: US gross domestic product unexpectedly shrank 0.3% year-on-year in the first quarter, as policy uncertainty weighed on business and consumer sentiment. It was the first quarter of negative growth since the first quarter of 2022. President Donald Trump blamed the weak performance on the "Biden overhang".

China's Commerce Ministry said on Friday that it is assessing the possibility of trade talks with the US. However, Beijing insisted Washington must be ready to scrap levies that have shaken global markets and supply chains before talks can begin.

US consumer confidence in April fell to its lowest level since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, reflecting concerns about the impact of Trump's tariff plans. The index fell 7.9 points to 86.0, with mentions of tariffs in write-in responses at an "all-time high", the Conference Board said.

Consumers surveyed by the University of Michigan expect inflation to rise 6.5% in the coming year, the highest since November 1981, because of the impact of tariffs.

Trump signed orders to relax some of his 25% tariffs on automobiles and parts, a significant reversal as the taxes threatened to hurt domestic manufacturers.

The Chinese government is considering waiving the 125% import duties on certain US products, including semiconductor-related goods, reflecting efforts to reduce economic pressure.

China's manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) contracted at its fastest pace in 16 months in April, falling at a 0.3% annualised pace, as steep US tariffs took a heavy toll on the manufacturing sector.

China's gold consumption for jewellery in the first quarter fell 27% year-on-year, while investment consumption grew by 30%, resulting in an overall consumption decline of 6%, the China Gold Association said.

The Bank of Japan left its policy rate unchanged at 0.5%, and halved its economic growth projection to 0.5% for the fiscal year ending next March 31.

Apple expects US tariffs to cost it $900 million in the current quarter, even though their impact was "limited" at the start of this year, said chief executive Tim Cook. For its fiscal first quarter ended Dec 28, the company reported profit of $24.8 billion, slightly above forecasts, on sales of $95.4 billion.

Amazon has projected operating profit of $17.5 billion, compared with an average estimate of $17.8 billion, for the quarter ending in June, warning it is bracing for a tougher business climate in the coming months.

Samsung Electronics reported a better-than-expected 21.7% rise in net profit to 8.22 trillion won ($5.75 billion) in the first quarter as consumers rushed to buy smartphones under the looming threat of US tariffs. Sales rose 10% to 9.14 trillion won.

The Chinese EV giant BYD posted its best month of sales yet for 2025, staying on track to hit its full-year target of 5.5 million deliveries. New-energy vehicle sales for April were 380,089 units, up more than 20% year-on-year.

Volkswagen said its earnings dropped by 40% in the first quarter as higher manufacturing costs cut into margins and US tariffs clouded the German carmaker's outlook. Earnings before tax were 3.1 billion euros ($3.5 billion).

General Motors said it is abandoning a previous forecast for solid profit growth this year as a result of the uncertainty created by Trump's trade policies.

Lynk, a Swedish brand owned by the Chinese automaker Geely, announced plans to launch a plug-in hybrid sport utility vehicle (SUV) in June with the longest electric range in Europe.

BYD broke ground on a factory in the Sihanoukville Special Economic Zone in Cambodia. The plant with an annual production capacity of 10,000 units is expected to begin operations by the end of this year.

Ryanair, Europe's largest carrier by passenger numbers, would consider cancelling planes it has on order from Boeing if US tariffs materially affect the price, chief executive Michael O'Leary said. The airline is due to take delivery of 29 aircraft by March 2026, and has 150 firm orders for the Max 10, with deliveries to start in 2027.

The Ministry of Finance cut its GDP growth forecast for Thailand to 2.1% from 3%, saying US tariffs and a global slowdown would weigh on the economy. Exports are seen rising 2.3%, down from an earlier forecast of 4.4%.

The Bank of Thailand cut its key interest rate by a quarter point for a second consecutive meeting, bringing the rate down to a two-year low of 1.75% to support the underperforming economy. The central bank also cut its growth forecast for 2025 to a range between 1.3% and 2.0% depending on the impact of tariffs, from 2.5% earlier.

The World Bank has slashed its 2025 GDP growth forecast for Thailand to 1.6% from 2.9%, citing pressure from increased uncertainty in international trade.

Moody's on Tuesday downgraded Thailand's rating outlook to negative from stable, citing risks that the country's economic and fiscal position could weaken further as US tariffs weigh on global trade and economic growth. On Wednesday it also downgraded the outlook for seven Thai financial institutions from stable to negative.

The value of investment applications in Thailand nearly doubled from a year ago in the first quarter of 2025 to 431.2 billion baht ($12.9 billion), said the Board of Investment (BoI). The growth was primarily fuelled by large infrastructure projects and a fivefold increase in applications in the digital sector.

The data centre co-location market in Thailand has a projected value of $652 million by 2029, driven by demand for greater processing power to handle artificial intelligence workloads, says ST Telemedia Global Data Centres.

The cabinet has approved tax changes expected to encourage purchases of more plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), effective from Jan 1, 2026. The changes include lower excise tax rates and eliminating fuel tank size as a condition for tax rates.

Power bills are projected to be slightly less expensive over the next four months after the Energy Regulatory Commission cut the power tariff to 3.98 baht a kilowatt-hour (unit), from 4.15 baht, effective from May to August.

Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong admits Thailand is facing a tourism crisis, with arrivals so far in 2025 showing almost no growth from a year earlier, at 11.84 million through late April.

Asset management companies are selling new ThaiESGX funds between May 2 and 8, with new investment limits and 2025 tax benefits up to 300,000 baht. Long-term Equity Fund (LTF) unitholders can switch funds between May 13 and June 30.

Auto production in Thailand slid 6% to 129,909 units in March, suggesting output will not reach the full-year target of 1.5 million. Exports fell 15% to 80,914 units, the Federation of Thai Industries said.

The Stock Exchange of Thailand is extending trading hours for depositary receipts for American and European markets, allowing trading in both daytime (10am to 4.30pm) and nighttime (7pm to 3am) hours, starting May 6.

COMING UP: On Monday, the US releases services and non-manufacturing PMI. On Tuesday, the US reports updated trade figures. On Wednesday (2am Thursday Thailand time), the Fed announces its interest rate decision. The Bank of England holds a rate meeting on Thursday.

Locally, investors are advised to monitor the ongoing release of Q1 earnings for real sector companies, which could trigger a sell-on-fact reaction and lead to market volatility.

STOCKS TO WATCH: Trinity Securities recommends a selective approach amid market volatility in May, with four groups in focus: deep-value stocks (SCC, TOP); defensive stocks (BDMS, CPALL); new SET50 candidates (TCAP, BCP); and high-dividend stocks (ADVANC, 3BBIF).

InnovestX Securities said this week's rate cut and the launch of the Thai ESGX index on May 2 have improved sentiment and will ease selling pressure on local equities. Looking at the US, it expects the Fed to keep rates unchanged next week, given recent comments from chairman Jerome Powell about the US economic outlook. Stock recommendations include OR at a fundamental target price of 16.40 baht, AP (11.20 baht) and HMPRO (10 baht).

TECHNICAL VIEW: InnovestX Securities sees support at 1,160 points and resistance at 1,230. Daol Securities sees support at 1,180 and resistance at 1,220.