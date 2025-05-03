Empowering the Silver Age workforce

Listen to this article

Effectively combining work experience with new technologies can help older workers re-enter the job market with confidence.

The Silver Age workforce -- individuals aged 55 or over -- plays a crucial role in Thailand's labour market, with roughly 13 million people in this demographic, representing around 20% of the total workforce.

This number is expected to continue growing, with projections suggesting that by 2030, Thailand will reach "super-aged society" status, where individuals aged 65 and older will make up more than one-quarter of the country's population.

The online job platform Jobsdb by SEEK has introduced an initiative aiming to help Silver Age employees identify relevant career opportunities, while also preparing them for a future driven by artificial intelligence- (AI) powered tools.

According to labour market trends, AI-powered tools are playing an increasingly important role in improving productivity across industries, and are a major driver of global hiring trends. A report by the World Economic Forum found the number of workers upskilling in AI has increased by 177% since 2018.

Even in non-tech roles such as marketing, sales and healthcare, AI skills are becoming increasingly valued. Furthermore, more than 50% of employers say they would not hire candidates without AI knowledge, making skills such as prompt engineering and familiarity with tools like ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot essential.

For the Silver Age workforce, effectively combining work experience with the use of AI technology can help them re-enter the job market with confidence. This approach also positions them as valuable assets to organisations in the modern, technology-driven world.

SEVEN CAREER PATHS

To help the Silver Age workforce confidently re-enter the job market on their own terms, Jobsdb recommends seven career paths well-suited to this demographic. These options enable individuals to use their existing skills while expanding their potential through new technologies and digital tools.

Private tutor/online tutor: An ideal role for individuals who enjoy working from home with flexible hours. It also offers opportunities for the Silver Age workforce to connect with younger generations in today's digital landscape.

Customer service/call centre: Suitable for those with strong communication skills and a service-minded attitude. This role involves handling inquiries and resolving customer concerns efficiently and politely. Many companies also offer work-from-home options for this role.

Translator: A great fit for those with experience in language or translation. This role allows workers to refine their language skills while working remotely and managing their own schedule.

Basic accounting/finance: Suitable for individuals with a background in financial documentation or basic bookkeeping, these roles can be pursued as freelance opportunities or to support small and medium-sized businesses.

Administrative/coordination roles: Requiring attention to detail in managing documents, appointments and cross-department coordination, these roles are ideal for those with previous office experience and basic digital literacy.

Online sales: Online selling is a promising option for Silver Age individuals who prefer to work from home and are familiar with social media, e-commerce websites and selling apps. With effective time management, this role can be both fulfilling and flexible.

Freelance consultant: Perfect for those who want to offer guidance in areas such as finance, investment or skill development. This role allows them to pass on their accumulated knowledge and life experience to younger generations.

These career paths can be enhanced through digital tools and basic AI applications such as online learning courses, translation software, and data entry programmes -- technologies that help boost work efficiency and adaptability for older workers.

FAIR HIRING

As Thailand's population ages, a key consideration for employers is their internal hiring policies. A recent survey by Jobsdb found that more than 30% of Thai workers still see bias and discrimination in the hiring process as a key obstacle to finding the right job. This concern is especially relevant for the Silver Age workforce, who may face barriers rooted in age or status.

This highlights the critical need to drive a more inclusive society, and reflects the core principles of fair hiring, a concept that Jobsdb is committed to promoting. The goal is to ensure employment opportunities are not limited by age, gender, race or status, but are open to all, allowing everyone to access suitable positions equally.

"Promoting fair hiring has long been a key mission of Jobsdb by SEEK. We are committed to supporting a more inclusive labour market in Thailand by reducing bias in the recruitment process," said managing director Duangporn Promon. "We can help employers achieve this through the use of our world-class AI technology, which ensures fair and accurate job matching between candidates and roles. We also advocate for employers to adopt more inclusive hiring practices that welcome candidates from all backgrounds."

Fair hiring enables organisations to identify high-potential candidates by focusing on relevant skills and experiences rather than demographic factors. By encouraging employers to open up job opportunities without restrictions based on age, gender or background, Jobsdb can help businesses attract the most suitable candidates and support the sustainable growth of the Thai labour market.