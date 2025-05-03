Trump's tariff on cheap Chinese imports will cost big tech billions

Listen to this article

American and Chinese flags at the G-20 Summit in Osaka, Japan, on June 29, 2019. (Photo: New York Times)

NEW YORK — The expansion of the loophole for tariff-free shipments of goods nearly a decade ago gave rise to Temu, Shein and other low-cost online retailers offering items straight from Chinese factories at unfathomable discounts.

It also unleashed something else — a cascade of billions of dollars of digital advertising that provided a windfall for Meta, Alphabet and other technology industry giants. Temu and Shein, jockeying for the attention of American shoppers, blanketed seemingly every inch of the internet with their advertisements. In the past two years, only Amazon spent more on online advertising in the United States than Shein or Temu.

Now, the advertising bonanza might be coming to an end after the demise of the shipping loophole that spurred it.

On Friday, President Donald Trump eliminated the exemption that had allowed goods made in China and Hong Kong valued at less than US$800 to enter the United States without being subject to import taxes. For Temu and Shein, this means they are now subject to tariffs of as much as 145% to bring over Chinese goods. Last week, Temu started adding "import charges" to certain products, which more than doubled the overall price to buy and ship the items.

A Temu spokesperson said Friday that the company had stopped shipping products from China directly to customers in the United States, and that its US orders would now be shipped from local warehouses in America, as the business "transitions to a local fulfilment model." Shein did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.

Workers work at a production line manufacturing clothing for Shein at a factory in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, on April 1, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

The new tariffs are expected to deal a punishing blow to companies built on selling goods at rock-bottom prices and attracting customers through aggressive online advertising.

Using the slogan "Shop Like a Billionaire," Temu bought advertising time during the Super Bowl.

Temu's parent company, PDD Holdings, used a similar strategy for its Chinese e-commerce app, Pinduoduo, in China, spending lavishly on advertising to grow rapidly in a competitive market.

Sky Canaves, a principal analyst for retail and e-commerce at the research firm eMarketer, said ads from Temu and Shein were once "inescapable" on search, social media and applications. But that is changing.

"They've already pulled back their advertising pretty heavily," she said.

Over a two-week period starting March 31, Temu spent 31% less on US daily advertising on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Snap, X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube compared with its average daily spending on those platforms in the previous 30 days, according to estimates from the market intelligence firm Sensor Tower. Shein's daily advertising outlays on its social networks in the United States were down 19% over the same two weeks.

Temu and Shein, which had flooded Google in the United States with ads for the goods they sell, started to disappear from the platform in April. On April 5, Temu accounted for 19% of all US ads displayed on Google Shopping, but that figure dropped to zero a week later, according to research by the marketing firm Tinuiti. Shein went from about 20% in early April to zero by April 16.

Tinuiti identified the tariffs as the main factor behind the advertising pullback. It said the reduction in spending coincided with both companies raising prices on certain products.

Without the constant advertising presence, Temu and Shein's apps have fallen off the charts of the 10 most downloaded mobile apps in the United States. Temu served about 30 million daily users in the United States, the company disclosed in a lawsuit filed against Shein in 2023.

At Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, some Asian retailers had reduced their US advertising spending in anticipation of the end of the so-called de minimis exemption, Susan Li, Meta's chief financial officer, said on a conference call with investors Wednesday. Some of the spending has been redirected to Meta platforms in other markets, but spending in April was down compared with the previous year, she said. Li did not identify any of the companies.

Meta headquarters in Menlo Park, California, on Jan 7, 2025. (Photo: New York Times)

Investors were closely watching what Meta would say because advertisers from China, led by Temu and Shein, had been one of the company's fastest-growing segments. Last year, advertisers from China generated $18.4 billion in revenue for Meta, accounting for about 11% of its total and more than doubling in size since 2022.

Snap, a social media firm, said that "a subset of advertisers" had cut back on spending because of the changes to the shipping loophole. The company declined to provide a forecast for its current quarter, citing the uncertainty caused by tariffs. Snap's shares fell 12% after the announcement.

Last week, Philipp Schindler, Google's chief business officer, said changes in the tariff loophole "will obviously cause a slight headwind to our ads business in 2025," primarily from Asian e-commerce companies. He also did not identify specific companies.