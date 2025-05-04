PM hints at 'secret' tariff deal with US

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra in her 'Empowering Thais' programme broadcast on Sunday. Government House

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has admitted that a secret deal with the United States over trade tariffs is a possibility.

She said the government is holding informal talks with US trade representatives to see what the US wants from Thailand.

“We are trying to adjust to ensure the talks yield a win-win outcome,” said Ms Paetongtarn during her new television show, Empowering Thais with PM Paetongtarn, on Sunday. The programme is intended to outline the government’s recent actions and future plans.

The monthly broadcast resumed after a one-month pause due to the March 28 earthquake, which caused the collapse of the State Audit Office building in Chatuchak district.

Ms Paetongtarn said certain issues in the talks with Washington could not be revealed to the public.

“It is likely to be a private agreement, and we are discussing the details of what it might achieve, and how flexible it could be,” she said.

“However, any secret collaboration cannot be disclosed as other countries which are in talks with the US will know and comparisons will be made and turmoil will follow,” she said.

“Every country in bilateral talks with the US, including Thailand, is trying to strike secret deals with the US, and this is not a bad thing. Every country is also doing things this way, but they just don’t speak about it out loud,” Ms Paetongtarn said.

The prime minister emphasised the government is not trying to rush the trade talks, saying it wants to ensure the government is fully prepared before engaging in the negotiations.

“The talks will take place within the [90-day] time frame,” she said, adding she has received regular updates on the preparations for the talks from Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira, the government’s chief negotiator.

The government postponed negotiations with the US over the tariff hikes after Thai officials based in the US reportedly informed Ms Paetongtarn the officials would also want Thailand to review a number of specific issues that would be raised in the negotiations.

The Thai envoys, led by Mr Pichai, cancelled their trip to Washington scheduled for April 23.

Ms Paetongtarn said a new date for the tariff talks between Thailand and the US has yet to be fixed.

Thailand’s trade surplus with the United States was estimated at US$45.6 billion last year.

The 36% tariff on Thai goods was initially set to take effect on April 9, but President Donald Trump decided to delay enforcement for 90 days to allow more negotiations to occur.