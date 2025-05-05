NBTC preps standards for online scam guideline

Pol Gen Nathathorn says additional standards are needed for a guideline for telecom operators on the law against cybercrimes.

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) is preparing additional standards as a guideline for telecom operators to comply with the new emergency decree on the prevention and suppression of cybercrime, which went into effect on April 13.

According to NBTC commissioner Pol Gen Nathathorn Prousoontorn, the move seeks to clarify the joint responsibility of commercial banks, telecom and online platform operators for damages caused by online scams.

He was speaking after a subcommittee meeting on the integration of enforcement of technology crime laws.

Pol Gen Nathathorn said the guideline details aim to drive the enforcement of the new emergency decree in a concrete manner.

The law stipulates financial institutions, telephone network service providers and other related service providers, such as social media platform operators, must share responsibility for damages caused by technology crimes.

He said the NBTC set standards for telecom service operators to prevent technology crimes, including measures to prevent new forms of fraud, such as using video calls, deepfakes and AI as tools for illicit activities.

The subcommittee will propose to the NBTC board approval of the guideline among additional standards for telecom operators at the next meeting, said Pol Gen Nathathorn.

The guideline focuses on the serious participation and responsibility of mobile operators, as well as cooperation with officials to share necessary information to prosecute offenders quickly and efficiently, he said.

All telecom operators must comply with the various measures specified in the guideline, said Pol Gen Nathathorn.

First, telecom operators must check and screen users who display unusual behaviour, immediately suspending their usage. Unusual behaviour may include calling many recipients per day, making a lot of calls, always calling from the same location or calling from border areas.

Second, service operators must immediately suspend callers' usage upon being notified by the NBTC that they are suspicious numbers.

Third, operators are required to recheck on newly registered numbers within the first week of registration to see whether the information is correct.

Fourth, operators are responsible for inspecting SMSs and their links.

Fifth, operators must not allow unauthorised SIM boxes or ghost SIM boxes to connect to the telecom network.

Sixth, the NBTC enforced measures to manage SIM cards for foreigners by limiting the number of registrations to three SIM cards per person/mobile service provider, requiring the use of passports to verify identity to register the SIM cards.

Seventh, tourist SIM cards can be used for a maximum of 60 days, with extension not permitted. If users want to continue using tourist SIM cards, they must register to verify their identity with the service provider again before extending the usage period.

"These measures should prevent tech crimes more effectively and prevent offenders from accessing various mobile phone and telecom services," said Pol Gen Nathathorn.