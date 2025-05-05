Recruiters put focus on GenAI skills

Listen to this article

Some 97% of Thai employers are willing to offer higher salaries to candidates who have micro-credentials, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI (GenAI), according to Coursera's Micro-Credentials Impact Report 2025.

"Thai employers are clearly signalling that micro-credentials are no longer 'nice to have' -- they're now a must-have for learners seeking to be job-ready," said Eklavya Bhave, head of Asia-Pacific at the online learning platform Coursera.

Micro-credentials are qualifications and skills achieved in a narrow subject matter via short online courses.

Based on two global surveys of 1,000 employers and 1,200 learners between December 2024 and January 2025, GenAI-driven hiring grew, with a more pronounced impact from micro-credentials transforming the Thai workforce, said Mr Bhave.

"As GenAI transforms industries, employers are seeking verifiable proof of in-demand skills, which is provided by these industry-aligned credentials," he said. "Given the strong government support for skills-based learning, these findings reinforce the need to integrate industry credentials into university programmes to equip students with the skills employers value most."

Skills-based hiring is accelerating in Thailand, with 99% of employers already adopting or exploring this approach to tackle talent shortages, according to the report.

The report found micro-credentials are emerging as an essential tool to facilitate this shift, with 95% of Thai employers hiring candidates with such qualifications.

Some 98% of respondents said they are likely to hire candidates with GenAI micro-credentials over those without, indicating a high level of AI-centric demand in Asia-Pacific.

In addition, 95% of Thai employers saw micro-credentials as helping to reduce onboarding time and costs, while 97% were willing to offer higher starting salaries to candidates with such credentials.

Among those who hired candidates with micro-credentials, 92% report actual savings on first-year training costs, with most citing reductions of up to 20%, noted the survey.

As Thailand transforms to a digital service economy, more universities are beginning to integrate micro-credentials aligned with industry needs, said Coursera. The report found GenAI skills are a top priority for Thai employers, with 99% of wanting universities to teach it for entry-level roles as they believe it offers their organisation a strategic advantage.