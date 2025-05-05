Tata Steel bullish on ductile rebar

Listen to this article

Work continues at the site of the State Audit Office building that collapsed during the March 28 earthquake. Concerns over building safety are expected to drive demand for specially designed steel. PATTARAPONG CHATPATTARASILL

Growing demand for stronger steel in buildings located in areas that may be deemed prone to earthquakes has led Tata Steel (Thailand) Plc, a unit of India's largest manufacturer, to increase production of ductile rebar steel.

Dubbed "super ductile rebar steel" by the company, this type of steel supports reinforced concrete structures to lessen the impact of earthquakes. The steel is designed to be bendable yet strong.

"The Thai market was alerted to earthquake damage and is now more interested in seismic steel products, so we plan to run a campaign to promote and introduce more buyers to ductile rebar steel," said Tarun Kuma Daga, president and chief executive of Tata Steel (Thailand).

Safety concerns about buildings hit the spotlight after a 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck central Myanmar on March 28, with tremors felt in Bangkok.

Residents of some condos were required to move out temporarily because the buildings suffered severe damage. The quake also collapsed the State Audit Office building, which was under construction, claiming many lives.

Tata Steel (Thailand) said it sells 10,000-20,000 tonnes of ductile rebar steel a year, mostly to clients in northern Thailand, which is more prone to earthquakes.

The company expects greater demand for this product to drive up its revenue.

For the first quarter this year, Tata Steel (Thailand) reported a 2.5% sales increase year-on-year to 328,000 tonnes, thanks to both domestic demand and exports.

"Our exports soared by 69.7% year-on-year to 73,000 tonnes, while the domestic market increased by 7.94% to 255,000 tonnes," said Mr Daga.

Total sales for the company's fiscal 2025, running from April 2024 to March 2025, tallied 1.1 million tonnes, a year-on-year increase of 6.6%, driven by exports despite sluggish sales during the first nine months.

The performance reflected intense competition in the steel market, he said.

Tata Steel (Thailand) earned 24.9 billion baht in fiscal 2025, up 1.1% year-on-year, with profits skyrocketing by 348% to 417 million baht.

The company has no plans to increase investment because capacity utilisation in the Thai steel industry is less than 30%, and the rate is expected to keep decreasing as China ramps up exports to Southeast Asia.