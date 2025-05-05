Thai firms urged to adopt agentic AI

Agentic AI can make autonomous decisions and provide dynamic personalisation to businesses.

The adoption of agentic artificial intelligence (AI) globally and in Thailand will equip businesses with the ability to understand consumers in several situations, enabling them to make intelligent decisions.

Agentic AI integrates data, advanced technology and creative capabilities to help businesses enhance their marketing, communication/ad performance and product development.

Teeradet Dumrongbhalasitr, chief executive of EGG Digital, a leading provider of big data analytics using AI, integrated media and marketing services, said the rise of agentic AI is a game-changer because this system is not merely an assistant, but also a technology that can plan, decide, and evolve on its own.

"Agentic AI marks the shift from smart tools to a truly intelligent, autonomous experience," he said.

Mr Teeradet said businesses and brands should adopt agentic AI to give them a comprehensive understanding of customers and automate their intelligent decision making.

This technology can help drive development of profound marketing strategies and communication plans, equipping businesses with the ability to deliver appropriate offers at opportune times on channels offering a dynamic personalised experience, he said.

PwC reported 17.8% of Thai businesses adopted AI in 2024, and 73.3% plan to use it in future.

Moreover, 70% of Thai small and medium-sized enterprises are using or testing AI, with 90% reporting revenue growth from AI.

A Telenor Asia study in January 2025 found 77% of respondents use AI tools for personal use, especially entertainment such as social media and video streaming.

EGG Digital predicts the AI and data analytics market by 2028 will cover five areas: AI-driven analytics, natural language processing for data interaction, personalised and contextual visualisations, predictive and prescriptive insights at scale, and a unified data ecosystem.

The company partnered with global AI tech leaders to implement its agentic AI system designed to help businesses understand customers and automate their intelligent decision making, based on EGG Digital's three core businesses: analytics AI and consultation, media convergence, and marketing tech solutions.

EGG Digital also introduced five customer engines powered by its AI Agent system.

The five engines include "First-Party Data – Big Data", which has the capability to enhance marketing performance through dynamic personalisation.

Another is Agentic AI Lab, an agentic AI model designed to help businesses make decisions quicker, more accurately, and more intelligently.