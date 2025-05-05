Malaysia plans cargo rail link to Bangkok to boost trade

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia is planning to start a direct rail cargo service between its capital Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok this year to boost bilateral and regional trade, state media reported, citing the transport minister.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the cabinet and prime minister had approved the proposal and the rail service was expected to begin operations later this year, state news agency Bernama reported on Sunday.

"A direct Kuala Lumpur-Bangkok rail link will also improve connectivity to other countries, including Laos, China, and Central Asia," Loke said. The report did not go into detail on the plan.

A spokesperson for Thailand's transport ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Malaysia said last year it would consider extending a $10 billion China-led rail project to its border with Thailand. That 665-kilometre (413-mile) line is due for completion by the end of 2026 and would link Malaysia's east and west coasts.

China is the largest trading partner of Malaysia and Thailand. US President Donald Trump has imposed 145% tariffs on China while Malaysia and Thailand face US import levies of 24% and 36% respectively.

Loke, who visited Bangkok last week and met his Thai counterpart, announced earlier that Malaysia and Thailand aimed to revive direct rail services for passengers travelling between Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok to bolster cross-border tourism.

The service would make use of the existing track and Malaysia and Thailand's railway operators have been given three months to make the preparations, he said.