Government urged to monitor nominee firms

The government is being asked to carefully promote foreign investment as some transnational firms plan to set up nominee businesses, where foreigners use Thai nationals as proxies.

These actions could lead to illegitimate operations, damaging the image of Thailand as an investment destination while adding little benefit for the country, said Isares Rattanadilok Na Phuket, vice-chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI).

"Authorities should review existing regulations on foreign investment and launch new measures to prevent nominee businesses," he said.

Mr Isares said the government should start by reviewing investment incentives granted to foreign entrepreneurs.

"The government wants to promote foreign investment to develop and enhance the competitiveness of Thai industries, but it must be more careful about supporting some businesses that do not benefit Thailand," he said.

Mr Isares was speaking after the government announced a campaign to prevent nominee businesses.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra set up a committee comprising various agencies to oversee foreign business compliance, which includes forming a subcommittee focused on identifying and investigating those involved in nominee operations.

The Department of Business Development and the Anti-Money Laundering Office amended the Anti-Money Laundering Act of 1999, which empowers authorities to seize and freeze assets linked to both Thai and foreign individuals engaged in nominee businesses and unauthorised foreign operations.

The amendment added details that define nominee operations and unauthorised foreign business activities.

Suphan Mongkolsuthree, former chairman of the FTI, said the government should support local industries by continuing the "Made in Thailand" campaign, which promotes the use of locally made products in state projects. This move would help small businesses that could be affected by the US reciprocal tariffs.

Mr Suphan also urged the government to speed up efforts to help 15 industries, including automotive and auto parts as well as electronics, as the US tariffs are expected to leave a mark.