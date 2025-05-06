Thailand hopeful of reaching rice export target

Listen to this article

The Thai government is hoping to achieve its rice export target of 7.5 million metric tonnes this year, despite a sharp fall in first-quarter shipments, as sales to the United States have increased, a Commerce Ministry official said on Tuesday.

The ministry will ensure rice shipments can continue by seeking government-to-government deals, including with China, and will push for exports to African markets, Arada Fuangtong, head of the ministry's foreign trade department, told reporters.

"We haven't adjusted the rice export target of 7.5 million tonnes... we're still hoping it will be achieved," she said.

Fragrant jasmine rice exports to the United States, Thailand's biggest market for the product, have increased ahead of the imposition of steep new tariffs, Ms Arada said.

Thailand, the world's second-largest exporter of the grain after India, recorded a 30% annual fall in rice exports in the first quarter of 2025 following the resumption of exports from India.

Last month, the Thai Rice Exporters Association said full-year rice exports could fall below the 7.5 million tonnes target.

According to the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO), several Thai products, including pet food and rice, are poised to gain a larger market share in America amid escalating US-China trade tensions.