Subcon event set to create B20bn in trade, investment

A robot welding competition held as part of Intermach & Subcon Thailand — the previous version of the annual event. The 2025 Subcon Thailand event aims to generate a total of 8,000 business matchings. Wichan Charoenkiatpakul

The 2025 Subcon Thailand event is expected to generate 20 billion baht in trade and investment value, while facilitating new business cooperation, says the Board of Investment (BoI).

The event will be held in Bangkok from May 14-17, offering business opportunities for Thai and foreign companies amid challenges caused by Washington's new tariff policy and subsequent trade war.

"We want to help Thai entrepreneurs work with global companies to push for new investment and trade projects," said Narit Therdsteerasukdi, secretary-general of the BoI.

The board expects Subcon Thailand to lead to 8,000 business matchings this year.

The event, jointly organised by the BoI and Informa Markets, a trade exhibition organiser, covers a variety of industries, including electric vehicles, electronics, home appliances, medical equipment, robotic systems, and aviation.

More than 500 companies from 11 countries are expected to join the four-day event, with visitors estimated at more than 45,000.

The organisers have prepared an "xEV Sourcing Zone" as a meeting place for automotive businesses, said Mr Narit.

Auto parts makers in the first tier, which consists of 10 companies, will have an opportunity to meet parts makers in the second and third tiers, mostly Thai companies, to discuss business deals, he said.

According to the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), most of the 1,700 auto parts makers that are FTI members are small or medium-sized original equipment manufacturers, categorised as tier 2 and tier 3 in the auto parts supply chain.

Auto parts producers in tier 1 are usually subsidiaries of global car companies.

US President Donald Trump's 25% tariff on foreign-made automobiles exported to the US took effect on April 2, while auto parts exporters face a 25% import tax on engines, transmissions and other key vehicle parts from early May, according to media reports.