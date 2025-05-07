Thailand Post warns of US tariff threat

Listen to this article

Thailand Post chief executive Dhanant Subhadrabandhu

America's reciprocal import tariffs have become a key policy risk to global cross-border shipping and must be closely monitored by logistics firms, according to Thailand Post.

Thailand Post chief executive Dhanant Subhadrabandhu said the tariffs could significantly impact global trade dynamics and international shipping volumes.

The tariffs were to take effect on April 9, but were paused for a period of 90 days.

"Thailand Post has identified this as a key risk area to be monitored on an ongoing basis," Mr Dhanant said.

He added that the organisation is engaged in exchanges of operational information on this policy and related issues with the United States Postal Service, including the issue of the "de minimis" exemption, which allows for import tax exemptions on items valued below US$800 during the 90-day pause.

Mr Dhanant said that a key strength of Thailand Post lies in its extensive and diversified logistics network, offering multiple transport modes, providing businesses with a greater variety of options for reaching international destinations.

Currently, Thailand Post's international services cover 205 destinations in 193 countries.

"There remain several factors that could affect our operations. We've already mapped out forward-looking strategies for the second to the fourth quarters. This aims to give our business a competitive edge on multiple fronts, through the continued optimisation of existing strengths and strategic use of internal resources," Mr Dhanant said.

STRONG GROWTH

Thailand Post reported total revenue of 5.9 billion baht in the first quarter of this year, up 11.8% year-on-year.

Its net profit stood at more than 534 million baht, surging 227% year-on-year, due to controls on operational costs as well as the creation of new revenue sources from existing resources.

"Revenue from the parcel delivery service in the first quarter rose 10% per parcel compared to last year," Mr Dhanant said.

The domestic postal service posted a revenue increase of 20.1%, and the transport and logistics service grew 13.1%.

Its retail business contributed revenue of 5.94 billion baht -- an 11.8% increase compared to the corresponding period of 2024.

The state agency has expanded services to support Thai businesses to reach global markets through its partnerships with platforms such as eBay and Amazon to provide warehousing for sellers needing cross-border logistics.

Mr Dhanant added that Thailand Post's "Post Next Business Group" is advancing into the information logistics business in the third quarter through the upgrade of its existing Prompt Post service.

The new service features will include Digital Postbox, a secure and private electronic document exchange system.

The other one is Prompt Vote, a new online voting system that is easy to use, secure, and includes a trustworthy results-recording mechanism.

"We are set to spend 1.4 billion baht on IT development and automation systems to upgrade us into a tech post company," Mr Dhanant added.