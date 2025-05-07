Thai export crackdown targets trade misuse

Goods sent to US to come under scrutiny

An aerial view of solar panels generating electricity. Solar panels are included on the watch list of products at risk of circumvention.

The Department of Foreign Trade (DFT) has expanded the watch list of products at risk of circumvention from 49 to 65, aiming to strengthen control over the misuse of Thai origin for exports to the US.

Arada Fuangtong, director-general of the DFT, said this decision is in response to the proposed US reciprocal tariff of 36% on Thai products, which may be partially based on the misuse of Thai origin.

The department had discussions with US customs officials and subsequently increased the watch list to 65 items, with a total of 224 tariff lines.

Thailand made a specific request for furniture products to secure more precise tariff codes from the US.

This move aims to prevent broader classifications that could obstruct Thailand's export potential.

The watch list is subject to further adjustments as needed. Mrs Arada said the DFT will present the final watch list to the cabinet for approval before making an announcement.

Additional items on the watch list include steel and steel products, aluminium and aluminium products, cars and parts, solar panels, and medical equipment.

Moreover, the department has tightened the process for issuing certificates of origin (C/O) for Thai exports.

Mrs Arada said the DFT had discussions with the Thai Chamber of Commerce, the Thai Board of Trade, and the Federation of Thai Industries, all of which are authorised to issue C/O documents.

They agreed that the DFT will serve as the sole authority for issuing C/O for items exported to the US that are on the watch list.

Initially the focus was on 49 items, including solar panels, truck steel wheels, artificial stone slabs, and steel pipes.

Mrs Arada said exporters will need to complete an origin verification process before they can acquire C/O from the department, ensuring that products from other countries do not evade tax regulations.

She said the DFT is monitoring products that could claim Thai origin to avoid anti-dumping measures and US Section 301 rules.

The department also monitors items covered by US Section 232 to ensure no foreign products misuse Thai origin claims.