Schneider shows shape of things to come

Mr Mongkhon recently noted the three trends the company believes will impact businesses.

Climate change, digitisation and artificial intelligence (AI), and the energy transition towards clean energy are the three trends that will impact businesses and reshape the world, according to Schneider Electric (Thailand).

The company is the local operating unit of the French company specialising in digital automation and energy management.

Schneider Electric is committed to creating a positive impact across its entire ecosystem, said Mongkhon Tangsiriwit, cluster president for Thailand, Laos and Myanmar.

"We understand the importance of integrating sustainability into our own operations and extending to our partners and customers -- helping them become impact makers," he said.

Impact makers are those advancing sustainability through digital transformation, focusing on climate change and carbon reduction, and understanding the importance of ecosystem collaboration for shared success, said Mr Mongkhon.

He said climate change has a significant effect on businesses across Asia, with 70% of them identifying it as a high-impact risk.

The acceleration of digital and AI adoption is driving energy demand in the data centre sector.

AI power consumption during 2023-2028 rose by 4.8 times.

The third trend is the energy transition toward cleaner energy, said Mr Mongkhon.

A research study conducted by the World Economic Forum suggested implementing measures to transform energy demand by 2030 could yield US$2 trillion in annual savings.

Moreover, 36% of companies in Asia plan to spend more than $1 million on sustainable transition over the next two years, with digitalisation and supply chain sustainability being the leading investment areas.

Schneider Electric, in partnership with Milieu Insight, last year conducted the company's annual Green Impact Gap survey among 4,500 business leaders across nine countries. Some 500 of the companies participating in the survey are in Thailand.

In Thailand, the sustainability action gap in 2024 was 50%, with 98% of companies having sustainability goals, but only 48% implementing strategies.

Furthermore, 83% of Thai businesses prioritised sustainability, with 74% of leading executives considering it to be crucial for their companies, and 39% recognising sustainability initiatives as leading to increased business opportunities.

However, economic uncertainty and budget constraints are two barriers when it comes to the sustainability gap, according to the report.

Mr Mongkhon said Schneider Electric has developed innovative solutions and software to support the Electricity 4.0 trend, which is key to driving energy transition on both the demand and supply sides and reducing carbon emissions in energy sourcing.

The company provides software and AI to accelerate digital efficiency, he said.

Despite economic challenges, Mr Mongkhon remains optimistic about the company's growth prospects, driven by its technologies in data centres, building energy management, industrial, and infrastructure and residential solutions.

He said the company has opportunities in smart grid projects and provides solutions for Thailand's hyperscalers, data centres, and industrial sectors, particularly with regard to exporters who must comply with the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism.

The company has one factory in Bang Poo, Samut Prakan as well as diverse factory locations globally that face less of an impact from the US's reciprocal tariffs, said Mr Mongkhon.